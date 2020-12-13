National Football League NFL's Top Plays Of Week 14 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 14 of the NFL schedule features big-time clashes that will affect both playoff positioning and next year's draft order, and things got off to a quick start.

Here are the biggest moments from another exciting Sunday in the NFL.

One hand, no problem

The Titans ran a flea-flicker on their first drive, but the real highlight came from AJ Brown's ridiclous one-handed catch for the touchdown.

You look familiar

The Giants are no strangers to Markus Golden, but he reminded them of who he was with this strip sack.

No points allowed

This blocked field goal by DaQuan Jones kept the Jaguars from putting points on the board against the Titans.

Pick 'em!

Patrick Mahomes is usually flawless, but Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones intercepted him early on the Chiefs first drive.

And the Dolphins weren't done there, intercepting Mahomes a second time in the first quarter.

Catch him if you can

Bears running back David Miontgomery only needed an ounce of daylight to run off an 80-yard touchdown run.

Grown man strength

If Khalil Mack gets anywhere near the ball, there is always a chance of this being the result.

America's defense?

The Cowboys defense has been much maligned for the majority of the season, but they came to play against the Bengals, forcing a second fumble in the first half.

Taking the top off

Tom Brady and Scotty Miller took the top off of the Vikings defense to score on this 48-yard bomb.

Grasping at air

When Tyreek Hill has space, there's a good chance he won't be stopped, as evidenced by this 32-yard touchdown.

Mack attack

Khalil Mack forced a fumble in the first quarter against agaisnt the Texans and then followed it up by forcing a safety.

The Honey Badger

Tyrann Mathieu picked off Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the second quarter, his fourth in three weeks and the first of Tagovailoa's career.

The Chiefs start fast in the second half

First Tyreek Hill found the end zone again.

And then Mecole Hardman returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown.

Ground and pound

Derrick Henry has bullied the Jaguars on the ground, rushing for his second touchdown of the game.

Three-peat

Xavien Howard's interception on Patrick Mahomes marked the third time that the Dolphins intercepted the Chiefs quarterback.

Go up and get it

Mike Gesicki proved to be too big, going up and snatching this touchdown pass over the Chiefs secondary.

Strip sack!

Jason Pierre-Paul got the sack, fumble, and recovery all in one motion.

