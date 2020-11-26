National Football League NFL's Top Plays of Thanksgiving Day 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's not quite the full slate of NFL action we were anticipating on Thanksgiving Day, but there's still plenty to go around!

The Texans are playing their second-ever Thanksgiving game, having last visited the Lions on the holiday in 2012. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team rekindle their longstanding rivalry later on Thanksgiving.

Check out all the biggest moments from the day so far.

Tricked out

Lions head coach Matt Patricia went deep on the menu of plays for this one.

The Lions used a series of laterals to catch Houston's D unaware as Matthew Stafford threw a dart to an uncovered T.J. Hockenson.

Returning the favor

Not to be outdone, the Texans pulled off a trick play of their own much later in the game.

Duke Johnson had everyone biting on the run, only to somehow pull off a backward jump pass to Deshaun Watson, who found Will Fuller all alone down the field.

A third helping of trickery

Teams are pulling out all the stops on the holiday stage. Washington got in on the act with this little diddy from Logan Thomas to Terry McLaurin .

All Day on Turkey Day

Adrian Peterson found pay dirt on Detroit's first drive, barrelling in from the one-yard line to give the Lions an early lead.

With the score, the 35-year-old Peterson became the first running back aged 35 or older to score a touchdown on Thanksgiving since Hall of Famer Marcus Allen.

And if you need another reason to root for AD, he's donating 2,000 meals to Detroit families in need for every touchdown he scores in home games for the rest of the season.

Watt a play!

JJ Watt came into the game hungry and perfectly played the ball at the line of scrimmage, jumping up to deflect and intercept a Matthew Stafford pass and scampering to complete the pick-six.

Unfortunately for the Texans, they had a delay of game penalty following the TD, and kicker Kaʻimi Fairbairn missed the subsequent extra point attempt.

On a platter

Usually, first-and-20 is a recipe for disaster, but Watson went ahead and got the requisite yards ... and then some.

Credit Johnson for a great over-the-shoulder catch, plus a nice little nod ⁠— on purpose or not ⁠— to Bo Jackson with a run down to the tunnel.

Fuller to the house

Watson unleashed another arrow with a deep shot to the speedy Fuller, who glided into the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown.

Fuller had a monster day for Houston, racking up six catches for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Late life

Staring down a 24-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Stafford wasn't ready to pack it in. Take a look at this sidearm dish to Mohamed Sanu.

That play gave Stafford the tie for all-time touchdown passes thrown on Thanksgiving, matching Cowboys legend Tony Romo's 18. Coincidentally, Romo just happened to be calling the game for CBS.

A moment of remembrance

Prior to their kickoff against Washington, the Cowboys players and coaches had a moment to honor the late Markus Paul, their strength and conditioning coach who died on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Cowboys are wearing a decal in Paul's honor.

Keep it here for more updates from the day!

