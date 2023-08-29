National Football League NFL young talent rankings: No. 6 49ers have a knack for finding players who fit Published Aug. 29, 2023 11:43 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Trey Lance debacle aside, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have proven their ability to find and develop young, talented players who fit their system.

"They have a clear understanding of who they are and what they want," FOX Sports NFL analyst Bucky Brooks said. "When you look at their young players, they jump right out. And they tend to play pretty well right away. It's kind of like a tough love place because they don't really give it to you. It took a while for Brandon Aiyuk to get his opportunity opposite Deebo Samuel. And now you look up, you can make an argument that they can split the No. 1 duties at wide receiver. Elijah Mitchell being able to run around and make plays at running back. They just have guys.

"The Niners have been able to identify guys who played at blue-chip levels who weren't first-round picks. That's the key in this league. Can you get lucky on some guys who were drafted outside the first round, who play like first-round players?"

San Francisco has some of the best players in the league in defensive end Nick Bosa, running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Fred Warner. But like all other teams, finding young, quality talent to fill complementary roles on reasonable deals is the key to the 49ers making a deep playoff run.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They don't have high volume, but they have a lot of really, really good players," an NFC scout said. "Bosa and Deebo. I'm a big fan of Dre Greenlaw and Aiyuk. [Talanoa] Hufanga came on last year. That's five really good players who could be top 10 at their positions and probably the best pass rusher in the NFL."

Young core

WR Deebo Samuel

OLB Nick Bosa

S Talanoa Hufanga

QB Brock Purdy

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Jauan Jennings

DE Drake Jackson

S Ji'Ayir Brown

LB Dre Greenlaw

RB Jordan Mason

OL Aaron Banks

RB Elijah Mitchell

CB Deommodore Lenoir

Why 49ers drafting Brock Purdy erases criticism for Trey Lance pick

Standout: Nick Bosa

The Ohio State product has developed into one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Now, he wants to be paid like it.

Bosa and San Francisco remain in a contract stalemate. And Bosa has stayed away from the facility while his representation and San Francisco's front office negotiate a new deal.

Bosa earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2019 and was voted NFL Defensive Player of the Year last year, totaling 18.5 sacks during the regular season. He's been selected to three Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors in 2022. His 34 sacks over the past two seasons, since returning from a season-ending knee injury in 2020, tops the NFL over that time frame.

He's joined on the defensive line by one of the best interior pass rushers in the game in defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who signed a four-year, $84 million deal with San Francisco this offseason.

"The addition of Javon Hargrave makes a strength almost criminal, as far as their defensive line," FOX Sports draft analyst Rob Rang said. "They recognize that they are the big boys on the block in the division. And they are trying to maintain that."

Added Brooks: "The thing that you love about the Niners is they're really solid on the front line, and that gives them a chance, no matter who is playing behind them. The offensive line and defensive line, they just have a way to kind of maul you. And particularly on the defensive line, they can do whatever they want because their defensive line is so good."

Potential breakout: Brandon Aiyuk

A first-round selection in the 2020 draft, Aiyuk led San Francisco in targets (111), receiving yards (1,015) and receptions (78) in 2022, putting together the first 1,000-yard receiving performance in his NFL career. The Arizona State product also finished with eight touchdowns.

Expectations are even higher for Aiyuk in 2023, and he has regularly made spectacular plays at training camp.

"He had the size, speed and production," said an NFL talent evaluator about Aiyuk. "The thing with him, it would take him a couple years with the mental part because he needed some coaching, he needed some time. A guy like that, it will take him a couple years. But once he gets into the system and gets comfortable, he's a talent. Physically and production-wise, he can do it all."

[Williams: Could Brandon Aiyuk be 49ers’ WR1? ‘He’s taken his game to another level’]

Contracts to consider: Nick Bosa

Bosa has an argument to become the highest paid non quarterback in the NFL. In the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, he is slated to make $17.86 million in 2023.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald currently is the highest paid non quarterback, earning $31.7 million annually after signing a $95 million contract extension last offseason. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt is at the top of the edge rusher market, making $28 million annually.

The 49ers could be looking to pay Bosa a little more than Watt annually, but less than what Donald currently earns. Also, Bosa's $40,000 per-day fine for missing training camp can be rescinded because he's a first-round selection still on his rookie deal. The 49ers have indicated a willingness to waive those fines.

[Williams: Will Niners DE Nick Bosa become NFL's highest-paid defensive player?]

Key stats

After taking over as the starter in Week 14 last season, Brock Purdy led the NFL in wins (7), pass yards per attempt and passer rating. He ranked second in pass TDs (14) in that span. He became the third quarterback since 1950 with multiple TD passes in each of his first five NFL starts, joining Dan Marino and Billy Volek. Purdy recorded the second-highest passer rating (119.0) of any QB through his first five career starts in the Super Bowl era (Kurt Warner, 131.4 in 1999).

In 2021, Deebo Samuel became first player in NFL history to record 1,400 receiving yards and 300 rush yards in a single season. His eight rush TDs in 2021 were the most by a wide receiver in NFL history. Since 2019, Samuel leads all receivers in yards after catch per reception (9.5).

Nick Bosa's 43 sacks since 2019 are the sixth-most of all players in that span. He is one of three players since 2019 with more than 100 QB hits. His 56 TFLs since 2019 are tied for the fourth-most in that span.

Last season, Talanoa Hufanga lined up for 56 snaps on the defensive line, 360 snaps in the box, 129 snaps in slot corner and 662 snaps at free safety (from PFF).

Inside info

Brock Purdy: "If you told me Brock Purdy was going to start in the NFL, I would have said you're crazy. He was a camp guy to me coming out and I just didn't see it. I saw a guy in college that put his team in some bad situations. But he was an overachiever the whole time he was there [at Iowa State] and made it work for several years, so more power to him. If we were to rank all 32 quarterbacks, he should at least be 15th, in that second group of guys." —NFL scout

Dre Greenlaw: "I really liked him coming out of Arkansas. I saw a lot of instinctual things from him in college. He was jumping things quickly, and he had the speed to get there. I think the defense he was playing in, you didn't always see it because he didn't have a lot of protection up front to help him get to plays. He had someone in his face constantly and he couldn't see it all the time. But he's learned how to get over that. He reminds me of Lavonte David." —NFL talent evaluator

Talanoa Hufanga: "He's wound up being kind of a surprise to me because he got hurt at USC frequently. And he would miss some tackles. I didn't know if would be physical enough to make it. I could sure see the instincts. I knew he was working with Troy Polamalu, but he wasn't quite him coming out." —NFL Scout

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League San Francisco 49ers Brock Purdy

share