National Football League
NFL Week 9 top plays: Eagles-Texans on Thursday Night Football
National Football League

NFL Week 9 top plays: Eagles-Texans on Thursday Night Football

1 hour ago

Kicking off Week 9 of the NFL season, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles are on the road to take on the Houston Texans (1-5-1) on Thursday Night Football. 

With a win, the Eagles would reach their best mark in franchise history.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup!

Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

1ST 8:55
AMZN
PHI 0 · HOU 7
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
Houston Texans
HOU

Stay tuned for updates!


 

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Saints place WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve, needs toe surgery
National Football League

Saints place WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve, needs toe surgery

1 hour ago
Jalen Hurts cheering for Phillies in World Series despite Astros photo
National Football League

Jalen Hurts cheering for Phillies in World Series despite Astros photo

1 hour ago
NFC North grades: How have Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings fared in 2022?
National Football League

NFC North grades: How have Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings fared in 2022?

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 9: Betting edges on Vikings-Commanders, Rams-Buccaneers and more
National Football League

NFL odds Week 9: Betting edges on Vikings-Commanders, Rams-Buccaneers and more

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Packers-Lions
National Football League

NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Packers-Lions

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes