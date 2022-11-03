National Football League
NFL Week 9 top plays: Eagles handle Texans on Thursday Night Football
National Football League

NFL Week 9 top plays: Eagles handle Texans on Thursday Night Football

1 hour ago

The Philadelphia Eagles remained undefeated to open up Week 9 of the NFL season, defeating the Houston Texans 29-17 on Thursday Night Football. 

Despite the double-digit margin, the game was close for much of the evening. The one-win Texans actually tied the contest just before halftime and were down by four at the beginning of the fourth quarter. 

But the Eagles eventually prevailed, aided by a fourth-quarter touchdown and a defensive effort that kept the Texans off the board in the final frame. 

The Eagles are now off to the best start in franchise history.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup!

Philadelphia Eagles 29, Houston Texans 17

Well played

Phillip Dorsett perfectly tracked Davis Mills' pass to haul in the 36-yard grab and get the Texans into scoring position on the game's opening drive.

Best way to get your first catch

Texans rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano battled over Eagles defenders to get the touchdown grab and give Houston a 7-0 lead.

Lotta plays, one TD

The Eagles responded to the Texans opening drive touchdown with one of their own, going on an 18-play drive that ended with a two-yard score from Miles Sanders.

That hurts

Former Eagle Steven Nelson came in on the blitz and stripped sacked his old teammate, Jalen Hurts, to give the Texans the ball back. 

Got space for Miles?

Sanders took off for a 25-yard yard carry as the Eagles' offensive line gave him a big hole to run through.

Gaining touchdowns

Kenneth Gainwell gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead when he ran up the middle for a five-yard touchdown. 

Moore touchdowns

Chris Moore went all out to grab the touchdown pass from Mills to even the score with less than a minute until halftime. 

Sacking to start the second half

Texans edge rusher Jerry Hughes got to Hurts for a pair of sacks to open up the second half and give Houston the ball back right away. 

Can't throw on C.J.

Eagles corner C.J. Gardner-Johnson recorded his fifth interception of the season in the third quarter, putting Philadelphia in good field position and giving him the NFL's lead for most interceptions this year.

A.J. open

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown got open in the end zone to haul in a 17-yard touchdown grab from Hurts to give the Eagles a 21-14 lead in the third quarter.

Pierce pushing

Texans running back Dameon Pierce plowed his way to a first down on the Texans' next drive, which ended with Houston kicking a field goal to cut the lead to 21-17.

Dallas all-day

Dallas Goedert recorded five receptions on the Eagles' first drive of the fourth quarter. The fifth catch ended the drive, as the tight end was wide open in the end zone on a rollout pass from Hurts, scoring a touchdown with ease. 

Hurting for more points

After the Texans committed a penalty on the extra point, the Eagles decided to go for two. Their decision worked, as Hurts kept the ball and his teammates helped him get into the end zone to extend the lead to 29-17. 

Flying to a victory?

A promising drive for the Texans ended when Mills threw an interception right to Eagles corner James Bradberry. The pick might sealed the deal for the Eagles, as they remained up by two scores with just a few minutes left.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Eagles remain unbeaten, but their one big flaw continues to show
National Football League

Eagles remain unbeaten, but their one big flaw continues to show

24 mins ago
Saints place WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve, needs toe surgery
National Football League

Saints place WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve, needs toe surgery

6 hours ago
Jalen Hurts cheering for Phillies in World Series despite Astros photo
National Football League

Jalen Hurts cheering for Phillies in World Series despite Astros photo

6 hours ago
NFC North grades: How have Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings fared in 2022?
National Football League

NFC North grades: How have Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings fared in 2022?

6 hours ago
NFL odds Week 9: Betting edges on Vikings-Commanders, Rams-Buccaneers and more
National Football League

NFL odds Week 9: Betting edges on Vikings-Commanders, Rams-Buccaneers and more

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes