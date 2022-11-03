National Football League NFL Week 9 top plays: Eagles handle Texans on Thursday Night Football 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles remained undefeated to open up Week 9 of the NFL season, defeating the Houston Texans 29-17 on Thursday Night Football.

Despite the double-digit margin, the game was close for much of the evening. The one-win Texans actually tied the contest just before halftime and were down by four at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

But the Eagles eventually prevailed, aided by a fourth-quarter touchdown and a defensive effort that kept the Texans off the board in the final frame.

The Eagles are now off to the best start in franchise history.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup!

Philadelphia Eagles 29, Houston Texans 17

Well played

Phillip Dorsett perfectly tracked Davis Mills' pass to haul in the 36-yard grab and get the Texans into scoring position on the game's opening drive.

Best way to get your first catch

Texans rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano battled over Eagles defenders to get the touchdown grab and give Houston a 7-0 lead.

Lotta plays, one TD

The Eagles responded to the Texans opening drive touchdown with one of their own, going on an 18-play drive that ended with a two-yard score from Miles Sanders.

That hurts

Former Eagle Steven Nelson came in on the blitz and stripped sacked his old teammate, Jalen Hurts, to give the Texans the ball back.

Got space for Miles?

Sanders took off for a 25-yard yard carry as the Eagles' offensive line gave him a big hole to run through.

Gaining touchdowns

Kenneth Gainwell gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead when he ran up the middle for a five-yard touchdown.

Moore touchdowns

Chris Moore went all out to grab the touchdown pass from Mills to even the score with less than a minute until halftime.

Sacking to start the second half

Texans edge rusher Jerry Hughes got to Hurts for a pair of sacks to open up the second half and give Houston the ball back right away.

Can't throw on C.J.

Eagles corner C.J. Gardner-Johnson recorded his fifth interception of the season in the third quarter, putting Philadelphia in good field position and giving him the NFL's lead for most interceptions this year.

A.J. open

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown got open in the end zone to haul in a 17-yard touchdown grab from Hurts to give the Eagles a 21-14 lead in the third quarter.

Pierce pushing

Texans running back Dameon Pierce plowed his way to a first down on the Texans' next drive, which ended with Houston kicking a field goal to cut the lead to 21-17.

Dallas all-day

Dallas Goedert recorded five receptions on the Eagles' first drive of the fourth quarter. The fifth catch ended the drive, as the tight end was wide open in the end zone on a rollout pass from Hurts, scoring a touchdown with ease.

Hurting for more points

After the Texans committed a penalty on the extra point, the Eagles decided to go for two. Their decision worked, as Hurts kept the ball and his teammates helped him get into the end zone to extend the lead to 29-17.

Flying to a victory?

A promising drive for the Texans ended when Mills threw an interception right to Eagles corner James Bradberry. The pick might sealed the deal for the Eagles, as they remained up by two scores with just a few minutes left.

