NFL Week 8 Injury Report, Inactives: QBs Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels Out

Week 8 of the NFL season is underway, and there are some key players dealing with injuries.

A pair of dynamic quarterbacks will be sidelined, in the Ravens' Lamar Jackson and the Commanders' Jayden Daniels. Fellow signal-callers Bryce Young and Michael Penix Jr. are also dealing with health issues. Star wide receivers A.J. Brown and Nico Collins will also each miss their first game of the 2025 season.

See who's in and who's out for Week 8:

QB Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-LP

Injury: Hamstring

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Jackson has been ruled out of the Ravens' Week 8 game against the Bears. He sustained a hamstring injury in Week 4, which has now kept him out of three games. The Ravens certainly need the two-time NFL MVP back in the lineup soon, as they're sitting at 1-5 on the season and need to rack up as many wins as possible to avoid missing the playoffs.

QB Jayden Daniels (Commanders)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Hamstring

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Daniels was ruled out for the Commanders' Week 8 game against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury. Three weeks after returning from a knee injury, Daniels will head back to the bench. The Commanders do believe that this hamstring injury is minor and that their star quarterback could come back in Week 9.

QB Michael Penix Jr. (Falcons)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-LP

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Penix will miss the Falcons' Week 8 game against the Dolphins. He was limited in practice all week with a knee injury. It has been an up-and-down sophomore campaign for Atlanta's starter, who has completed 61% of his passes for 1,409 yards and five touchdowns over six games. Backup quarterback Kirk Cousins will get the start.

WR Drake London (Falcons)

Practice schedule: N/A-N/A-LP

Injury: Hip

London's will carry a questionable tag into Sunday. His practice activity wasn't recorded until Friday, when the Falcons downgraded him after being a limited participant. He will be a true game-time decision. If he can't go, wide receiver Darnell Mooney will be expected to step up. Atlanta is already expecting to be without quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

QB Bryce Young (Panthers)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Ankle

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Young will be out for the Panthers when they face the Bills in Week 8. He sustained a high-ankle sprain midway through the Panthers' Week 7 game against the Jets. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton took over and led Carolina to a 13-6 win. He will get the start this Sunday as the Panthers try to extend their winning streak to three games.

WR Nico Collins (Texans)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Concussion

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Collins will be out for the Texans' Week 8 game against the 49ers. He sustained a concussion during Week 7 and was unable to practice all week. Collins has hauled in 26 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns through six games this season. An already struggling Houston offense will be even further limited without their best perimeter playmaker.

WR A.J. Brown (Eagles)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Hamstring

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Brown will miss his first game of the season when the Eagles face the Giants in Week 8. He is dealing with a hamstring injury and did not practice all week. Brown has had a drama-filled season, often posting on social media with subtext that alludes to a tenuous relationship between himself, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts and his usage in the team's offense. He was essentially an afterthought during the first few weeks of the Eagles' season but has totaled 10 catches for 201 yards over the past two games, as Philly has relied more on its passing attack.

RB Breece Hall (Jets)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-FP

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Hall practiced in full Friday, indicating that he should be good to go for the Jets' Week 8 game against the Bengals. He sustained a minor knee injury in Week 7, but it won't keep him out of the lineup. Through seven games this season, he has 99 carries for 448 yards but has yet to find the end zone.

RB D'Andre Swift (Bears)

Practice schedule: DNP-LP-LP

Injury: Groin

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Swift will carry a questionable tag into the Bears' game against the Ravens but is expected to play. This is the third week in a row Chicago's starting running back has popped up on the injured list. He has played through the ailments with efficiency, totaling 232 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries, adding 81 yards and a touchdown through the air.