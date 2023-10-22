NFL Week 7 top viral moments: LeBron James, Taylor Swift celebrate National Tight Ends Day
Week 7 of the NFL season is here, and with it comes a delightful combination of rivalry renewals and exciting matchups on National Tight Ends Day! Mark Andrews did his part to celebrate as the Ravens rolled over the Lions in Baltimore, while the Falcons edged out the Buccaneers in a game that could have massive NFC South implications. Meanwhile, the Giants outlasted the Commanders thanks to a touchdown from TE Darren Waller, and the Patriots upset the Bills thanks to a last-second score from their own tight end, Mike Gesicki.
Later, the action shifts out west as the Cardinals take on the Seahawks in Seattle and the Steelers visit Los Angeles to face the Rams, while the Chiefs host the Chargers (with Taylor Swift back in the house) and the Broncos host the Packers!
There is plenty for social media to buzz about during an action-packed day. Let's dive in!
Coming up:
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The guys…
…and the girls!
Yes, Taylor Swift is back at Arrowhead Stadium, hanging out with Patrick Mahomes' wife and daughter.
Swift and Brittany Mahomes even have a secret handshake!
And in a full-circle moment, Swift is wearing a friendship bracelet with Kelce's jersey number on it.
Mahomes, Kelce balling out in front of their girls vs. Chargers
Chargers superfan is back!
After going viral on Monday Night Football last week, exuberant Chargers fan Marianne Do has resurfaced again in Kansas City.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Tremendous TuTu tuddy!
T.J. Watt responds to Myles Garrett's big day
Powerful Puka Nacua
FINAL
Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens
Greg Olsen, Mark Andrews show out for National Tight Ends Day
It's the NFL on FOX analyst's favorite day of the year, and the Ravens tight end celebrated in style with a two-touchdown day. LeBron James loved all of it.
Baltimore BEATDOWN
It was all Lamar Jackson and the Ravens from the jump for what easily became the Lions' worst loss of the year, which stunned social media.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears
Tyson Bagent, have a day!
One of the NFL's best stories this season is Tyson Bagent, an undrafted rookie out of Division II Shepherd University, who led the Bears to a 30-12 victory over the Raiders in his first career start in place of the injured Justin Fields.
Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants
Happy national tight end day!
Darren Waller picked the right day for his first touchdown catch as a New York Giant.
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
Patriots upset Bills, Julian Edelman loves it!
The NFL on FOX analyst and Patriots legend was thrilled to see his team pull off a surprising win over Buffalo.
Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts
Myles Garrett goes viral for incredible day
The Browns superstar had an unreal performance, forcing two fumbles (including one in the end zone recovered for a touchdown) and blocking a field goal by jumping directly over Indianapolis' offensive line.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mr. Beast, Dave Bautista rooting on the Bucs!
The stars were out in Tampa Bay.
Fired up!
The Falcons won a back-and-forth game on a walk-off field goal from Younghoe Koo after a day full of high energy in Tampa Bay.
