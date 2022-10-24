National Football League NFL Week 7 top plays: Bears lead Patriots on Monday Night Football 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 7 of the NFL season comes to a close with the New England Patriots playing host to the Chicago Bears in Foxborough on Monday Night Football.

Entering the matchup, Chicago is 2-4, good for third in the NFC North, while New England is in last place in the AFC East at 3-3.

Here are the top plays from Monday's matchup.

Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

Setting the stage

A victory Monday night would be the 325th of Bill Belichick's career — including the playoffs — and break a tie with Bears founder George Halas for the second-most wins by a head coach in NFL history.

Hall of Famer Don Shula is the only coach with more wins (347).

Bears' hot start

The Bears were set up for success in the red zone after a strong run from running back David Montgomery.

Then, QB Justin Fields capped Chicago's seven-play, 56-yard drive with a short touchdown run to make it a 10-point game at the end of the first quarter.

Stay tuned for updates.

