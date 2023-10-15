National Football League NFL Week 6 top viral moments: Social media reacts as 49ers lose to Browns, Eagles lose to Jets Updated Oct. 15, 2023 8:02 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL season rolls on with some delightfully intriguing matchups from around the league!

After an early Ravens-Titans kickoff from London, the Dolphins roared back from an early 14-0 deficit to take care of the Lions while the Browns stunned the 49ers in Cleveland and the Jets did the same to the Eagles in New York, meaning the NFL no longer has any undefeated teams this season.

Meanwhile, Jared Goff and the Lions dominated Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay — meaning that Detroit, at 5-1, is tied for the best record in the NFL.

Social media was buzzing thanks to an action-packed slate! Check out the moments that had everyone talking here.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Aaron Rodgers sighting!

Less than five weeks after tearing his Achilles tendon in the opening drive of the season, the star Jets quarterback is walking — and throwing — without any crutches.

Mark Sanchez returns to MetLife!

The former Jets quarterback will be on the call as his former team takes on the Eagles on America's Game of the Week on FOX, and the man formerly known as "The Sanchize" is glad to be at his former home.

Jalen Hurts is STRONG

Whoops

After an initial ruling made Jets fans believe they had stopped Hurts on 4th and goal, it was overturned on replay and Philadelphia was awarded the touchdown.

Sauce Gardner loves Quinnen Williams interception

The star Jets defensive back, out with an injury this game, had jokes after defensive lineman Quinnen Williams picked off Hurts.

Live by the Swift, die by the Swift

Two weeks after Taylor Swift graced MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the Jets, D'Andre Swift has a tough touchdown run…

…before losing a fumble late in the first half.

Travis Kelce sighting!

No Taylor Swift spotted at MetLife Stadium, but her rumored boyfriend is there supporting his brother Jason Kelce.

What a catch, Garrett Wilson!

The second-year Jet continued to prove why he's one of the highest-regarded young wideouts in the league.

Has the Jets defense arrived?

The Jets rally to win, social media reacts!

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Tampa Bay with some throwback FIRE

The Buccaneers — and Baker Mayfield — are bringing back the '70s with their creamsicle throwbacks.

A block and a hug!

Amon-Ra St. Brown got the game's first touchdown thanks to an epic block from Craig Reynolds, and then embraced his teammate on the sidelines.

Baker Mayfield's high-tech rehab

After suffering a cut finger, the Bucs quarterback had a simple way to try to treat himself.

Jameson Williams BANGER

A 45-yard strike to the recently returned first-round pick had social media buzzing.

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET)

Mac Jones, Patriots struggling early

New England is in another hole early in Las Vegas after a touchdown from former Patriot Jakobi Myers, on a pass from former Patriot Jimmy Garropolo, on a team coached by former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Patriots score first touchdown — since Week 3

Brutal game-sealing Patriots sequence

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Group celly!

The entire Rams defense had to flex after a late interception against Josh Dobbs.

EARLIER:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans

When in London…

Both teams brought their A-tier touchdown celebrations across the pond as the Ravens beat the Titans in the NFL's London Games finale.

Lamar Jackson keeping the main thing the main thing

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Bear-ing it all

This fan is giving a whole new meaning to the phrase "Bears helmet."

The Bears' fascinating backup

Justin Fields is out of the game with an injury, meaning that his backup, former Division II quarterback Tyson Bagent — who has an incredible family history.

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

'Don't poke the bear!'

The "NFL on FOX" crew was not thrilled with the Browns-49ers pregame scuffle from the Browns' perspective.

Happy Halloween?

This Browns fan is all the way into the October spirit.

15 straight for CMC!

Christian McCaffrey now has 15 straight games with a touchdown, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history. His latest score earned a shoutout from LeBron James himself!

James is not the only one who loves him some CMC. McCaffrey shared an emotional embrace with former Panthers teammate and current NFL on FOX analyst Greg Olsen pregame.

Huge Deommodore Lenoir interception draws praise

Kyle Shanahan, social media aren't thrilled at refs

Wide right!

Social media reacted to the 49ers' loss on Jake Moody's missed last-second field goal.

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET)

Still Always Open

Ja'Marr Chase is doubling down on his viral rant from two weeks ago, though it's clear there are no hard feelings after Chase's stellar performance in Arizona last week. Still, No. 1 wants the world to know that like 7/11, he's still always open.

Save that ball!

Joe Burrow had to make sure Bengals rookie Andrei Iosivas got the ball from his first touchdown catch as a souvenir.

Did the Bengals earn the win vs. the Seahawks…

…or did Seattle give the game away?

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

Mike McDaniel with the Miami HEAT!

The Dolphins head coach might be the greatest offensive mind in the league — and he also has the flyest kicks.

Tyreek Hill selfie backflip!

How's this for a touchdown celebration? After his go-ahead score, the star Dolphins receiver was handed a phone and did a backflip while recording himself.

All in the Tide family

Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins pulled away late to drop Bryce Young's Panthers to 0-6, but it was all love after the game between two former Alabama quarterbacks.

Dolphins stay Dolphining

Miami's offense — and its touchdown celebrations — remain elite.

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Houston fans are hardcore!

C.J. Stroud's impressive rookie year so far has Texans fans looking up — and decking out.

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET)

Time for a QB change in Atlanta?

Desmond Ridder struggled mightily in his first home loss as a starter since he was in high school. Is it time for the Falcons to think about finding a replacement under center?

