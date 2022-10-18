National Football League NFL Week 6 top plays: Chargers edge Broncos on 'Monday Night Football' 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 6 of the NFL season concluded with a must-see matchup between Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos and Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football."

A defensive battle broke out in the AFC West showdown, with the Chargers prevailing 19-16 in overtime. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters afterward that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during the game.

The perennial Pro Bowl quarterback completed his first 10 passes but finished just 15-of-28 for 188 yards with one touchdown while taking four sacks.

Here are the top plays from Monday's action.

Los Angeles Chargers 19, Denver Broncos 16

Swallowed up!

Khalil Mack is off to a sterling start for the Chargers, and the big-money man cashed in early for L.A., getting home to help keep Denver out of the end zone. The Broncos settled for a FG on their first drive.

WIDE open!

Denver settled into a groovier rhythm on its second drive. After completing all of his prior passes, Wilson locked in with Greg Dulcich, who cruised to an easy score to widen the Broncos' lead to 10.

Wilson completed 10 of his 10 pass attempts through Denver's first two drives, totaling 116 yards and the TD.

One of our own

The Chargers charged back with a score of their own, as Austin Ekeler capped a 15-play, 82 yard drive with a tough TD.

L.A. added a FG to knot things at 10, but Brandon McManus put away a 27-yarder of his own after a beautiful moon ball from Wilson to give the Broncos a 13-10 lead at halftime.

Hot potato

We're not sure exactly how many hands touched the football on this unorthodox takeaway from Denver, and although it seemed like neither squad wanted the ball, it eventually found a Broncos player for a pivotal TO.

The play helped Denver take a 16-13 lead on a 48-yard FG midway through the fourth.

Free football

The Chargers tied the game late in the fourth with their third field goal of the night, ultimately sending the game to overtime.

Bolted

Moments after a Denver muffed punt, Dustin Hopkins split the uprights from 39 yards out to give L.A. the 19-16 victory. The Chargers improved to 4-2, while the Broncos fell to 2-4.

