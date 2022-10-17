National Football League NFL Week 6 top plays: Broncos lead Chargers on Monday Night Football 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 6 of the NFL season concludes with a must-see matchup between Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-3) and Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) on Monday Night Football.

L.A. entered Monday's matchup above .500, unlike Denver, but the Broncos lead the all-time series 70-54-1.

Here are the top plays from Monday's action.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Swallowed up!

Khalil Mack cashed in early for L.A., getting home to help keep Denver out of the end zone. The Broncos settled for a FG on their first drive.

WIDE open!

Denver settled into a groovier rhythm on its second drive. After completing all of his prior passes, Russell Wilson locked in with Greg Dulcich, who cruised to an easy score to widen the Broncos' lead.

Wilson completed his first 10 pass attempts through Denver's first two drives, totaling 116 yards and the TD.

One of our own

The Chargers charged back, as Austin Ekeler capped a 15-play, 82 yard drive with a tough touchdown.

The teams traded field goals late in the first half, and the Broncos led 13-10 at halftime.

