NFL Week 4 Preview, Stats, Storylines for Five-Game FOX Slate

There are six remaining undefeated teams in the NFL entering Week 4, and two of them go head-to-head this weekend on FOX.

Sunday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers headlines FOX's five-game slate on Sunday, with Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the call. As Brady returns to Tampa, the Eagles make their way back to a place that hasn't been kind to them in recent years.

Let's dive into Sunday's Eagles-Bucs game and the other four matchups on FOX in Week 4.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET)

The Buccaneers have had the Eagles' number under Nick Sirianni, with a 4-1 record since 2021, including eliminating Philadelphia from the playoffs in 2021 and 2023.

Though the Eagles are 19-1 in their past 20 games, that run started after a Week 4 loss at Tampa Bay last season, a game the Bucs led 24-0 in the second quarter and won 33-16. The Eagles didn't have A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith in that game, so Jalen Hurts has closer to a full arsenal in his passing game this time.

The Buccaneers aren't as fortunate, with Mike Evans sidelined with a hamstring injury, though Chris Godwin could play for the first time since fracturing his ankle last October. The wild card? Rookie Emeka Egbuka, who had three touchdown catches and had 85 receiving yards in last week's comeback win over the Jets.

On paper, this is one of the NFL's most prolific offenses vs. one of the league's toughest defenses. The Browns, fresh off a surprise upset of the Packers, have the league's No. 1 total defense, giving up just 204 yards per game, and the top run defense, holding opponents to 57 yards on 2.3 yards per carry through three weeks. The Lions, on the other side, are tied for second in scoring offense, and rank third in total offense and fourth in rushing offense behind the 1-2 punch of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

This is also a meeting of the NFL's top two sack defenses on a per-pass basis — 11 sacks each, led by Cleveland's Myles Garrett with four, and a breakout player in Detroit's Al-Quadin Muhammad, who has 3.5, already halfway to his career-best of six sacks.

Can 40-year-old Browns QB Joe Flacco avoid turnovers? His four interceptions have Cleveland minus-4 in turnover margin, which could be trouble if the Browns fall behind.

The Panthers' 30-0 shutout of the Falcons last week was unexpectedly impressive, and begs the question: Which NFL team has gone the longest without shutting out an opponent? The answer is the Commanders, who haven't had a shutout since 1991, when they had three in five weeks. They've been shut out nine times since the last time they shut someone out. The Jets have been shut out eight times since they last shut an opponent out (in 2010), and the Giants have been shut out seven times since their last shutout (in 2009).

Could Carolina do it again? The Panthers have never had two shutouts in the same season, let alone back-to-back weeks. If they simply win on Sunday, it would be only their second back-to-back victories since September 2021.

One surprising vulnerability for New England? Red-zone defense. In Mike Vrabel's last year in Tennessee, the Titans had the NFL's No. 1 red-zone defense, allowing touchdowns just 38% of the time. This season? His Patriots rank 31st after three games, giving up touchdowns 83% of the time.

Would a win here validate the Colts' 3-0 start? They're one of six remaining undefeated teams and they lead the NFL with a plus-47 point differential, but critics point out their three opponents — the Dolphins, Broncos and Titans — have combined for only one win.

Nobody's questioning Jonathan Taylor, who leads the NFL with 338 rushing yards, putting him on pace for 1,915 yards over a full season.

The Rams rank fifth in total defense, and they're tied for the league lead with 12 sacks. Meanwhile, the Colts' offensive line has held opponents to a league-low two sacks, helping Daniel Jones to his impressive start.

Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor have helped form one of the best QB-RB duos in the early part of the season. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

It's a homecoming of sorts for Colts coach Shane Steichen, who was born in Northern California but spent nine years as a Chargers assistant between 2011 and 2020.

The Colts are one of three NFL teams without a turnover in 2025, and they're tied for the league's best turnover margin at plus-5.

Brock Purdy's healthy return should rob us of a Mac Jones revenge game, so we'll talk about second-year receiver Ricky Pearsall, who's off to a strong start amid injuries in the 49ers' passing game. Pearsall ranks third in the NFL with 281 receiving yards, and his average of 17.6 yards per catch is the best out of 86 NFL players with 10 or more catches.

Jacksonville's defense leads the NFL with seven interceptions and nine takeaways, with No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter just easing into his defensive role. Hunter has been quiet on offense, with just 10 catches for 76 yards through three games, and the 49ers' defense has given up the fifth-lowest passing yards this season.

San Francisco has won its past five meetings with Jacksonville, and by an average of 22 points, with the Jaguars' last win coming in 2005.

