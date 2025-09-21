National Football League NFL Week 3 Recap: Wild Special Teams Plays Decide Three 1 p.m. ET Games Published Sep. 21, 2025 6:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A wacky 1 p.m. ET slate of NFL action gave fans several finishes to remember Sunday, courtesy of a trio wild, game-winning plays in Eagles-Rams, Packers-Browns and Jets-Buccaneers on a historic day for special teams.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles battled down to the wire at home against Los Angeles and found themselves up, 27-26, with the Rams driving down to the Philadelphia 26 with three seconds left in regulation.

After both teams used their final timeouts – L.A. to stop the clock and Philly to ice the kicker -- Rams K Joshua Karty looked to win the game from 44 yards out. What happened next, however, will horrify Rams fans over the next week, as Karty's kick was blocked and returned for a 61-yard touchdown by Eagles DT Jordan Davis to secure a stunning 33-26 victory.

Jordan Davis returns blocked field goal for touchdown, sealing Eagles win over Rams | NFL Highlights Jordan Davis returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown, sealing the Philadelphia Eagles win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Davis' scoop-and-score improved the Eagles to 3-0 and gave the Rams (2-1) their first loss to cap an exciting high-scoring battle between two of the NFL's best. In addition to deciding the game, the thrilling special teams play happened to fit in with the theme of the day.

Facing long odds on the road, the Jets (0-3) gave the Bucs (3-0) all they could handle and nearly pulled off the upset. A 26-20 Bucs lead unexpectedly flipped after Jets pass rusher Will McDonald IV turned a blocked 43-yard field goal into a 50-yard TD with 1:49 to play.

As it turns out, the unbeaten Bucs found a way to respond on the next drive after Baker Mayfield and Co. quelled New York's excitement with a seven-play 48-yard drive to set Chase McLaughlin up for a 36-yarder to win it.

Jets' Will McDonald IV blocks field goal and returns 50-yard TD, taking lead over Buccaneers | NFL Highlights Will McDonald IV blocked a field goal and returned it for a 50-yard TD that gave the New York Jets a 27-26 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, over in Cleveland, the Browns did their best Jets impression with some late-game special teams heroics of their own, except with a much different outcome.

With the game tied, 10-10, Cleveland defensive lineman Shelby Harris blocked a 43-yard Brandon McManus FG to preserve his team's hopes with 27 seconds remaining in the game. The favorable field position gave the Browns a shot, and they would capitalize with a monster 55-yard walk-off from Andre Szmyt to stun visiting Green Bay (2-1)

Andre Szmyt’s 55-yard walk-off field goal seals Browns' victory after blocking Packers’ FG | NFL Highlights Andre Szmyt’s 55-yard walk-off field goal sealed the Cleveland Browns’ victory after they blocked the Green Bay Packers’ field goal.

From a battle of NFC contenders to a pair of unbeatens being pushed to their limits, Week 3 will go down as one where special teams not only made their mark on multiple outcomes but also in the record books.

According to FOX Sports Research, Sunday notched several unlikely stats not seen in over a decade (since FOX began tracking stats in 1991):

Last game day with five blocked field goals in a single day: 9/17/2006

The four blocked fourth-quarter field goals are tied for the most in a single day since at least 1991.

The four blocked fourth-quarter field goals are also tied for the most in the 1 p.m. slate since 1991.

