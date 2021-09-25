National Football League NFL Week 3 parlay: Turn $10 into over $10,000 with this one bet 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Who's ready to try to turn $10 into $10,000 in NFL Week 3 with one massive parlay?

A parlay is a bet on the outcome of multiple games where you only win if you're right on all of your picks. If you get even just one wrong, unfortunately, you lose your bet. But if you're right, your payout is increased substantially – giving you an opportunity to turn a bet of just $10 into over $10,000 or more, as one example.

And in that spirit, each week, we'll take a look at FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre's picks for the weekly Super 6 NFL contest , plus a few more games our gambling talent have made picks on, and combine it all into a $10 parlay that could help you score big in our "$10 to $10,000" bet of the week.

In Week 3, we're going big once again with an 11-game bet that would win you over $13,000 at FOX Bet ! Here are the picks, with game-by-game analysis below:

Bet $10 to win $13,040.27 total on an 11-game parlay at FOX Bet

Washington +7

Browns -7.5

Chargers +7

Falcons +3

Patriots -2.5

Cardinals -7.5

Dolphins +3.5

Buccaneers -1.5

Vikings +2

49ers -3.5

OVER 51.5 total points in Eagles-Cowboys

(For those who haven't yet dipped their toe into the sports betting pool, the FOX Super 6 app offers something very close to a free-to-play parlay. You pick which team will win and by how many points in six games on Sunday, and if you're right, you win $1,000,000.)

ANALYSIS

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM @ BUFFALO BILLS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Colin Cowherd: "I like Washington. Veteran coach and they had extra time to prepare.

"Their defensive line has not played well. That is going to be a point of emphasis for Ron Rivera. In two games, that wildly talented defensive line has not played well. This is a Buffalo offensive line that has its challenges, we saw that in Week 1 against Pittsburgh.

"The Washington coaches trust Heinicke. They let him throw 46 times against the Giants, so the staff trusts him. Also, they have Terry McLaurin, who is virtually unstoppable.

"I think Washington keeps it close, but Buffalo wins."

CHICAGO BEARS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Colin Cowherd: "This is my favorite bet of the week, and I'm surprised at the line.

"Cleveland absolutely knows what they are. Baker's completion percentage is 81%. They have a formula; most good teams do. They run the ball and get ahead. The back end of their defense I'm still worried about. But, at this point in their season, Cleveland still has an identity.

"I get the superior roster, system, and identity right now against a Chicago team that doesn't really know what they are. This feels like a big Browns win. I think this could get ugly."

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Geoff Schwartz: "The Chiefs' rushing defense can be given a pass after facing possibly the two best rushing attacks in the NFL. However, their lack of pass rush, which ranks 30th in the league per Pro Football Focus, is a massive cause for concern.

"And while Mahomes can cover up many issues for this team, I'm not sure their defense is something even he can overcome.

"Enter the Chargers. Los Angeles' offense has sputtered at times with turnovers, but the team has weapons that can attack the Chiefs. Their offensive line is weak at right tackle, but who will rush over him for the Chiefs? Chris Jones, possibly, but you can provide help to the right tackle in that case.

"One specific spot I feel Los Angeles can attack Kansas City is at their offensive tackles. The Chargers have Joey Bosa, whose win percentage ranks sixth amongst edge rushers. On the flip side, if Kansas City decides to attack the poor Los Angeles run defense, they will do so with a rushing attack that's not good right now.

"I think the Chiefs win, but the Chargers cover in the end."

ATLANTA FALCONS @ NEW YORK GIANTS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Jason McIntyre: "How can anyone back Atlanta after two straight 20+ point losses to open the season? It’s difficult, but there is a path to victory in a shootout.

"Atlanta’s offense climbed within 28-25 of the Bucs in the fourth quarter before two pick-sixes did them in. Arthur Smith’s offense should have success through the air against a Giants defense that has been shredded by Teddy Bridgewater and Taylor Heinicke.

"Giants QB Daniel Jones has more rushing yards (122) than Austin Ekeler, Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor. He’s got a higher YPC, too. That's not a recipe for success long-term. The only team he doesn’t turn the ball over against is Washington, so if you ride with the Giants, brace for bad decisions."

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Colin Cowherd: "The line is 2.5 here because the Patriots are not very dynamic. Mac Jones has only thrown one touchdown in two games.

"But you have a mistake-prone QB against a QB-eater in Belichick. You have a Saints team that looked really discombobulated last week and fell behind at Carolina early. That was my pick of the week last week, Carolina, because I said, how many weeks can you play out of a hotel? You're asking the Saints again to be displaced, which is tough. We're asking a lot of the Saints players to, again, not be at home.

"Mac Jones has the best defense behind him out of all the young quarterbacks. New England has a formula. Defense and no turnovers. If Jones had 10 career starts, this spread is 5. This is a really good number. This to me is as good a number as we had in Week 1 with Carolina. I would go strong with the Patriots."

ARIZONA CARDINALS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Jason McIntyre: "It’s early, but I might have been wrong about Jacksonville’s offense. Trevor Lawrence doesn’t looked poised or confident, and the supporting cast – solid on paper! – has been woeful. Jacksonville didn’t reach the red zone once against Denver.

"Arizona’s defense isn’t great, but Vance Joseph will give Lawrence problems the same way he did young QBs Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones last season."

MIAMI DOLPHINS @ LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Jason McIntyre: "The Dolphins are not as bad as a 35-0 loss to the Bills ; the Raiders are not as good as wins over the beat-up Ravens and Steelers .

"Nobody is going to touch the Dolphins this week after last week's debacle, but there are a couple of trends that may be of interest to you: Teams off a 35+ point loss are 13-6 ATS in the last three years; teams off a shutout are 17-7-2 ATS since 2016.

"As surprising as this may sound, the drop-off from Tua Tagovailoa (out, ribs) to Jacoby Brissett is not that significant. The Raiders' offensive line remains beaten up, RB Josh Jacobs is hurt, and Derek Carr isn't 100 percent after the Pittsburgh win. Jon Gruden, for the first time this season, moves from underdog to favorite."

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Jason McIntyre: "Tom Brady opened as an underdog (28-12 ATS in his career!), but people got wise and backed the Bucs early in this one.

"Here is a fun fact: TB12 is a mind-boggling 34-14-2 ATS as an underdog or favorite of 3 points or less in his career. Yes, most of those victories were in New England with Bill Belichick, but still tough to do from a gambling perspective.

"You could argue that this Bucs team is on par with some of the best New England teams, especially from a talent perspective. Tampa Bay will end up heavy in my portfolio this week: ATS, moneyline, and I'd look at their team total (over) when that comes out in the vicinity of 28."

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Geoff Schwartz: "This game is one where I have two things going for me.

"First: The Vikings NEED to win, or their season is over. If they go 0-3, Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins will need to call the movers to pack their stuff after the season.

"Last weekend against the Cardinals, the Vikings looked much different than Week 1. Minnesota scored at will against Arizona, and while they did allow points, the Cardinals had a bunch of off-script throws by Murray that went for six. And while the Seahawks are better than the Vikings no matter where they play, I like the desperate nature of Minnesota in this spot.

"Second: The public is all over Seattle, and it's never a bad thing to fade the public in situational spots."

GREEN BAY PACKERS @ SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Sam Panayotovich: "Aaron Rodgers is almost single-handedly keeping this line where it is.

"San Francisco is such a superior (and healthier) team on the offensive and defensive lines, but the ‘Rodgers getting points’ angle is hard for bettors to ignore. Green Bay is already starting two rookies to protect Rodgers, and now left tackle Elgton Jenkins is listed as doubtful.

"That’s a recipe for disaster against a 49ers front that loves to bring pressure and make life uncomfortable for opposing quarterbacks. The Packers have also shown that stopping the run is still an issue, and Kyle Shanahan is smart enough to ground and pound ‘til the cows come home. Plus, it sounds like running back Trey Sermon has cleared concussion protocol and will start.

"If San Francisco protects that precious football, they’ll take care of business.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ DALLAS COWBOYS (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Sam Panayotovich: "There were 827 yards of offense in the Chargers-Cowboys game, but some costly interceptions by Justin Herbert – including one in the end zone – kept points off the board. I am convinced that the final score was an anomaly.

"We saw the Eagles-49ers matchup play out similarly. Philadelphia had a first-quarter touchdown called back because receiver Jalen Reagor stepped out of bounds before making the catch. If that wasn't enough, Jake Elliott proceeded to kick his field goal attempt into a wall of San Francisco special teamers. The game turned into a slow crawl from there.

"I expect Dallas or Philadelphia to set the pace very early with a touchdown to open things up. Both teams have too much speed and play with too much pace to play anything other than the ‘Over.’"

Once again, that parlay is …

