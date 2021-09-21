National Football League NFL Week 3 odds: Point spreads, picks, lines for every game 53 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season is in the books. That means it's time to start placing your bets on Week 3.

Here are the point spreads, moneylines, scoring total over/unders and more for every NFL game in Week 3, plus some early analysis and picks from our talent (with all odds via FOX Bet).

CAROLINA PANTHERS @ HOUSTON TEXANS (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Panthers -8 (Panthers favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Texans +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM @ BUFFALO BILLS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bills -9 (Bills favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Washington covers)

Moneyline: Bills -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Washington +320 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHICAGO BEARS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Browns -7 (Browns favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Browns -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Bears +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

BALTIMORE RAVENS @ DETROIT LIONS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -8 (Ravens favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Lions +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS @ TENNESSEE TITANS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -5.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Titans -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Colts +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Chargers +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Saints +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

ATLANTA FALCONS @ NEW YORK GIANTS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Giants -3 (Giants favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Giants -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Falcons +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

CINCINNATI BENGALS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -4 (Steelers favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Bengals +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

ARIZONA CARDINALS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -7 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Jaguars +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

NEW YORK JETS @ DENVER BRONCOS (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -10.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -650 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Jets +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

MIAMI DOLPHINS @ LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -3.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Dolphins +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than .5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Rams -110 to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Buccaneers +110 to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -2 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Vikings +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

GREEN BAY PACKERS @ SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: 49ers -3.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.33 total); Packers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ DALLAS COWBOYS (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Cowboys -4 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Eagles +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

