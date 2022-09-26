National Football League NFL Week 3: Cowboys face rival Giants on Monday Night Football 36 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants .

Headed into Monday's matchup, the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and favored to win this division rivalry, which would be just their second win against the Cowboys since that 2016 season.

Since then, the Cowboys are 9-1 against the Giants with that one N.Y. win coming at the end of 2020 against Andy Dalton . If the Giants emerge victorious on Monday night, it would be their first 3-0 start since 2009.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush is at the helm for the Cowboys until Dak Prescott returns from a broken thumb. Dallas is aiming to keep the momentum rolling following its upset win over Cincinnati in Week 2.

Here are the top plays from Monday's action.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Hot start

N.Y. kept Dallas off the scoreboard on its opening drive, but the Cowboys' defense came up big on the following drive, sacking Giants QB Daniel Jones.

Denied!

The Giants were this close to taking an early lead, but their field goal attempt was blocked after Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong got two hands on the ball. Things remained scoreless midway though the first quarter.

