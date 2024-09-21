National Football League NFL Week 3 Best Bets: Take the Ravens, Eagles and Chiefs to cover Updated Sep. 21, 2024 5:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There are some incredible matchups on tap for NFL Week 3. And with so much live action for us to put our dollars behind, you might be overwhelmed deciding what to bet on.

That's where I come in.

From Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson squaring off in Dallas to Jalen Hurts taking on Derek Carr and the red hot Saints, there's a lot to consider when making your wagers this weekend.

Check out my best bets for this weekend's slate of games.

(All times ET)

SUNDAY, Sept. 15

Ravens @ Cowboys (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

This line doesn’t make much sense, but perhaps that’s because we don’t know if the Ravens are very good. They blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Raiders at home. Gardner Minshew rolled up and down the field and completed 83 percent of his passes. As we noted in the offseason, the Ravens would sorely miss defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, as they no longer have much of a pass rush and the secondary has struggled.

Still, Lamar Jackson owns the NFC (20-1) partially because it’s very difficult to game-plan for him when you don’t see him every season. The Cowboys have only faced Lamar once— a 34-17 loss in 2020. Jackson threw two touchdown passes, rushed for another, and had 201 yards of total offense. The Ravens rushed for 294 yards as a team. This should be a big Derrick Henry game.

PICK: Baltimore (-1) to win by 1 point or more

Eagles @ Saints (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

If you’re a numbers guy, you really have to take the Eagles here getting a field goal. This is an inflated number based on an Eagles prime time choke job; A.J. Brown out injured; and the Saints looking like world beaters after smashing Carolina and Dallas. But when you win games by 37 and 25, everyone wants to back you. Since 2000, only three teams have covered their first two games by 20-plus points. All three were favored in Week 3, and went 0-3 against the spread (ATS).

It’s a tiny sample size, but when you couple that with an Eagles defense that got rolled badly when it mattered most against Atlanta, I expect them to register more than two QB hits and one sack on Derek Carr.

PICK: Philadelphia (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points, or win outright

Chiefs at Falcons (8:20 p.m., NBC)

The Falcons so far in 2024 have played a ton of zone coverage, leaning heavily on Cover 3 and Cover 4. It limited Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts to big plays. Problem is, Patrick Mahomes absolutely eviscerates zone defenses because of his ability to read defenses pre-snap, and extend plays with his legs to find Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, who are fantastic finding holes in the zone.

Mahomes had one of his worst days as a pro vs Cincinnati last week, throwing for just 151 yards. Expect a big bounce back. Even with a shaky running game, I’m fine backing the two-time defending champs here against an opponent who should be 0-2 if not for a late comeback on MNF.

PICK: Kansas City (-3) to win by three points or more

