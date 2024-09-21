National Football League
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: Take the Ravens, Eagles and Chiefs to cover
National Football League

NFL Week 3 Best Bets: Take the Ravens, Eagles and Chiefs to cover

Updated Sep. 21, 2024 5:33 p.m. ET
Jason McIntyre
Jason McIntyre
Co-Host of THE HERD and FOX Sports Betting Analyst

There are some incredible matchups on tap for NFL Week 3. And with so much live action for us to put our dollars behind, you might be overwhelmed deciding what to bet on. 

That's where I come in.

From Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson squaring off in Dallas to Jalen Hurts taking on Derek Carr and the red hot Saints, there's a lot to consider when making your wagers this weekend. 

Check out my best bets for this weekend's slate of games.

ADVERTISEMENT

(All times ET)

SUNDAY, Sept. 15

Ravens @ Cowboys (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

This line doesn’t make much sense, but perhaps that’s because we don’t know if the Ravens are very good. They blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Raiders at home. Gardner Minshew rolled up and down the field and completed 83 percent of his passes. As we noted in the offseason, the Ravens would sorely miss defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, as they no longer have much of a pass rush and the secondary has struggled. 

Still, Lamar Jackson owns the NFC (20-1) partially because it’s very difficult to game-plan for him when you don’t see him every season. The Cowboys have only faced Lamar once— a 34-17 loss in 2020. Jackson threw two touchdown passes, rushed for another, and had 201 yards of total offense. The Ravens rushed for 294 yards as a team. This should be a big Derrick Henry game.

PICK: Baltimore (-1) to win by 1 point or more

Eagles @ Saints (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

If you’re a numbers guy, you really have to take the Eagles here getting a field goal. This is an inflated number based on an Eagles prime time choke job; A.J. Brown out injured; and the Saints looking like world beaters after smashing Carolina and Dallas. But when you win games by 37 and 25, everyone wants to back you. Since 2000, only three teams have covered their first two games by 20-plus points. All three were favored in Week 3, and went 0-3 against the spread (ATS).

It’s a tiny sample size, but when you couple that with an Eagles defense that got rolled badly when it mattered most against Atlanta, I expect them to register more than two QB hits and one sack on Derek Carr.

PICK: Philadelphia (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points, or win outright 

Chiefs at Falcons (8:20 p.m., NBC)

The Falcons so far in 2024 have played a ton of zone coverage, leaning heavily on Cover 3 and Cover 4. It limited Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts to big plays. Problem is, Patrick Mahomes absolutely eviscerates zone defenses because of his ability to read defenses pre-snap, and extend plays with his legs to find Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, who are fantastic finding holes in the zone.

Mahomes had one of his worst days as a pro vs Cincinnati last week, throwing for just 151 yards. Expect a big bounce back. Even with a shaky running game, I’m fine backing the two-time defending champs here against an opponent who should be 0-2 if not for a late comeback on MNF. 

PICK: Kansas City (-3) to win by three points or more

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL uniforms: Who has the best look in each division?

NFL uniforms: Who has the best look in each division?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes