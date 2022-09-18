National Football League NFL Week 2: Packers stifle Bears, Cards rally against Raiders 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season continued Sunday night with the Green Bay Packers knocking off the Chicago Bears.

Earlier, there were terrific late finishes for the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and more.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.

FINAL: Green Bay Packers 27, Chicago Bears 10

Doing it with the feet!

Justin Fields is a known dual-threat QB, and he made G.B.'s defense pay on the Bears' first drive of the game, finding the end zone on a three-yard dart to the sideline to put his squad up 7-3.

Pitching the edge

Aaron Jones only received five carries in Week 1, and averaged nearly 10 yards a tote in the game.

The Packers decided to show him more love in Week 2, and he broke onto the scoreboard on the first play of the second quarter, making guys miss with a crafty 15-yard run to give his team the edge.

Aaron x2

Feed Aaron Jones — he's hungry for the end zone.

Jones added a receiving TD to his tally in the second quarter, nearing 100 all-purpose yards in the process.

Don't forget the other Aaron

The Packers have a couple of Aarons who are pretty good.

Rodgers began flexing his muscle near the second quarter's close, making a pinpoint throw that set up an easy slant to Allen Lazard. G.B. took a 24-7 advantage into the halftime break.

Stuffed!

Chicago appeared to string some momentum together in the fourth, and plowed its way to the goal line after going nearly 90 yards in 12 plays. But Fields missed an open path to the end zone on a crucial fourth-and-goal snap, and was held at bay by a hoard of G.B. linemen who forced a turnover.

Pack it in!

Jaire Alexander slammed the door shut on Chicago's charge with a decisive late-game INT to seal the Packers' victory.

FINAL: Los Angeles Rams 31, Atlanta Falcons 27

He's on the board

Allen Robinson was barely involved in the Rams offense in Week 1.

Week 2 was a different story.

Hit the juke stick!

Cooper Kupp made a shifty move for his second touchdown of the game, which extended the Rams' lead to 28-3.

The Falcons make it interesting

But Atlanta staged a furious rally. After stopping the Rams' offense late in the fourth quarter, the Falcons blocked a punt and returned it for a score. A two-point conversion cut the Rams' lead to 31-25.

Jalen Ramsey gets the key interception

The Rams' star corner made a leaping grab at the goal line as the Falcons looked to take the lead. Los Angeles took a safety to help kill the clock, but the Falcons weren't able to get a Hail Mary pass off.

FINAL: San Francisco 49ers 27, Seattle Seahawks 7

Trey Lance carted off

Lance was carted off with an ankle injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo throws his first touchdown of the season

Filling in for the injured Lance, Garoppolo found Ross Dwelley wide open for the score to extend the 49ers' lead to 13-0.

Don't get too comfortable just yet, 49ers

San Francisco was about to go up 23-0. However, Robbie Gould's 20-yard chip shot field goal attempts was blocked and returned all the way for a Seattle touchdown. Michael Jackson scooped the ball up and returned it all the way to make it a 20-7 ballgame. But the Seahawks couldn't mount any threat on offense in the loss.

FINAL: Dallas Cowboys 20, Cincinnati Bengals 17

Cowboys surge to surprising lead

Running back Tony Pollard had a 47-yard run that put the Cowboys on the doorstep of the Bengals' goal line. After a review determined Pollard was just short, he finished the job off on the next play and scored a touchdown to put Dallas up, 14-3.

Bengals tie it up!

After trailing by double-digits for much of the game, Joe Burrow connected with Tee Higgins for a touchdown before completing a pass to Tyler Boyd for a two-point conversion to tie the game 17-17.

The Cowboys pull off the upset!

Cooper Rush led Dallas down the field to set Brett Maher up for the 50-yard field goal to win the game as time expired.

FINAL: Denver Broncos 16, Houston Texans 9

Broncos' offense looks lackluster in Russell Wilson's home debut

Wilson's first home game with the Broncos certainly didn't start the way he hoped it would. Denver scored just six points in the first half and on the opening drive of the second half, Wilson threw an interception off a great play by Christian Kirksey.

Broncos finally get into the end zone

Wilson connected with Eric Saubert for a touchdown, which gave the Broncos a 13-9 lead.

FINAL: Arizona Cardinals 29, Las Vegas Raiders 23, OT

Raiders dominate to start

Davante Adams scored the first touchdown of the game for the Raiders. For their second touchdown, Las Vegas called on its other big red zone target: Darren Waller. He made an impressive one-on-one grab to give the Raiders a 17-0 lead.

Kyler dazzles to make it a one-score game

The Cardinals quarterback ran all over the field before getting into the end zone on the two-point conversion to cut the Raiders' lead to 23-15.

Kyler sends the game to overtime!

The Cardinals quarterback scrambled into the end zone for a touchdown as time expired. After a delay of game penalty moved them five yards back for the two-point conversion, Murray completed an impressive pass to A.J. Green to tie the game at 23-23.

Scoop-and-score for the win!

Hunter Renfrow lost the ball, and Cardinals defensive back Byron Murphy picked it up and ran for the game-winning touchdown in overtime to complete the comeback for Arizona.

FINAL: Miami Dolphins 42, Baltimore Ravens 38

That's one way to start a game

Devin Duvernay ran the opening kickoff back to the house for the Ravens.

Another long Ravens TD

Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman took a slant pass from Lamar Jackson 75 yards to give Baltimore a 14-7 lead over Miami.

Lamar takes off

Jackson took off for a 79-yard touchdown run, giving the Ravens a three-score lead.

Dolphins back in it

Tagovailoa hit Tyreek Hill on a 48-yard touchdown, bringing the Dolphins to within one score.

Dolphins storm back

Tagovailoa hit Hill again. This time it was a 60-yard touchdown that tied the game at 35.

Dolphins pull off 21-point comeback

Tagovailoa hit Waddle for the game-winning touchdown with 14 seconds remaining.

FINAL: Jacksonville Jaguars 24, Indianapolis Colts 0

Jaguars strike first

Trevor Lawrence connected with Christian Kirk to get the Jaguars on the board.

Jaguars are cooking

James Robinson ran in a 37-yard score to give the Jaguars a 14-point lead.

FINAL: Detroit Lions 36, Washington Commanders 27

Lions start strong

Coming off a safety, Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for Detroit's first touchdown of the game.



Lions get first second-half score

After another Washington touchdown, D'Andre Swift found a way to reach the end zone for Detroit, getting their lead back to two scores.

FINAL: New York Jets 31, Cleveland Browns 30

Browns, Jets trading TDs

Jacoby Brissett hit Amari Cooper for Cleveland's second touchdown of the game.

Jets staying alive

Flacco connected with Corey Davis on a 66-yard touchdown to make it a one-score game with 1:22 left.

Jets stun the Browns!

After recovering an onside kick, the Jets brought the ball down the field in a drive culminating with Flacco finding Garrett Wilson for a game-winning touchdown.

FINAL: New England Patriots 17, Pittsburgh Steelers 14

Patriots make a play

Nelson Agholor makes the impressive jump ball grab to give the Patriots a 10-3 lead before halftime.

Steelers show life

Pittsburgh answered New England's second touchdown of the game, as Mitchell Trubisky hit Pat Freiermuth for an eight-yard score. The Steelers converted a two-point conversion.

FINAL: New York Giants 19, Carolina Panthers 16

Panthers score game's first TD

Baker Mayfield found DJ Moore in the end zone as the Panthers opened the scoring.

Giants come right back

Daniel Jones hit Daniel Bellinger for a 16-yard score, New York's first touchdown of the game.

FINAL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, New Orleans Saints 10

Fight!

A brawl broke out in the fourth quarter, which resulted in Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore being ejected.

Buccaneers take the lead

Brady hit Breshad Perriman for a 28-yard passing touchdown to give Tampa Bay the lead.

Buccaneers take control

Mike Edwards ran a Jameis Winston interception back to the house, giving the Buccaneers a 20-3 lead.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.