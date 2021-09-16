National Football League NFL Week 2 odds: Picks, point spreads, lines for every game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is officially a wrap. That means it's time to look ahead to this week's schedule – and perhaps line up a few early bets.

Here are the point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders for Week 2 in the NFL (with all odds via FOX Bet). Keep checking back all this week for updated lines, picks, analysis and more.

NEW YORK GIANTS @ WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (8:20 p.m ET Thursday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Washington -3.5 (Washington favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Washington -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Giants +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: "It's really tough to envision Daniel Jones and the Giants scoring many points in this one.

"Washington's defensive line should make life very difficult for an overmatched New York offensive line and Jones can't stay out of his own way when it comes to making mistakes. He always seems to find a way to throw the ball to the other team or put it on the turf to halt offensive momentum."

"The game total has already moved down from 43.5 to 40.5, so the best numbers are gone on the ‘Under,’ but I still think Under 18.5 points for the Giants at FOX Bet is a solid play."

PICK: UNDER 18.5 total points scored by the Giants at FOX Bet

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Saints -3.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Saints -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Panthers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "Love the Saints here.

"So, if you didn't watch the game, you'd look at Sam Darnold's numbers and see: rushing touchdown, passer rating 102, and a touchdown to Robby Anderson. But if you really examine the game, there were lots of wasted opportunities. They should've won this game by three touchdowns.

"I like the pass rush by the Saints and I do not like Carolina's offensive front. I think Darnold will be pressured into some mistakes. I like the Saints strongly here."

PICK: Saints (-3.5) to win by more than 3.5 points at FOX Bet

CINCINNATI BENGALS @ CHICAGO BEARS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bears -2.5 (Bears favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Bears -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Bengals +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "There's a reputation that the Bears have as a great defensive team. They were, but they wasted those years with Trubisky. They're a little older, and they don't have quite the consistent pass rush and are weaker at corner with Kyle Fuller gone.

"I think they are going to have to win shootouts, and I don't think they have the juice at quarterback to do it. Cincinnati is going to be able to move the ball against what I see is a suboptimal secondary. I like the Bengals and the points."

PICK: Bengals (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright) at FOX Bet

HOUSTON TEXANS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Browns -12.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Browns -650 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Texans +475 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

LOS ANGELES RAMS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -3.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Rams -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Colts +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I would take the Colts. Remember, the Rams played late Sunday night, so they lose a little time in the travel.

"The Colts are the more desperate team. As good as Stafford is, I don't think he is Russell Wilson. And 4 points is a lot to lay. I do think the Rams are a tad overvalued. It's a huge TV game. It's a standalone game.

"So I would absolutely take Carson Wentz and the Colts in this spot."

PICK: Colts (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright) at FOX Bet

DENVER BRONCOS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -6 (Broncos favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Jaguars +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bills -3.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Bills -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Dolphins +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I would take Miami and the points. Huge edge at QB for Buffalo, and I think the Bills can win, but 3.5 is too many points.

"What Miami does is that they are really good at corner, so they take out your best offensive perimeter player. So, Stefon Diggs is going to have a really tough assignment. Miami matches up really well with teams that have a star receiver. That is really vital. That's Buffalo, which is why it's a good matchup for Miami here.

"Tua is 8-3 as a starter. I like the hook, and I like the number and will take Miami to cover."

PICK: Dolphins (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright) at FOX Bet

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS @ NEW YORK JETS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -5.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Jets +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -3 (49ers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Eagles +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "There's an advantage for Philadelphia as they have some nice, dynamic players on the perimeter. And, the Niners' corners are the weakness of their team. So, there's the issue. San Francisco's weakness may be the strength of the Eagles.

"Jalen Hurts also gives you a mobile component. The Niners over the last several years have struggled with Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson. It's an interesting matchup for Philadelphia as their strength attacks the Niners' weakness. And it is the second straight road game for the Niners.

"There's a lot of really high-end skill players in this game. A lot of explosive players here, so I would take the over."

PICK: Over 50 total points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -6.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Raiders +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

MINNESOTA VIKINGS @ ARIZONA CARDINALS (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -3.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Vikings +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $18.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

ATLANTA FALCONS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -12 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 12 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -650 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Falcons +475 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

DALLAS COWBOYS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -3.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Cowboys +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: "Betting against the Chargers when they're a home favorite has been a professional angle for some time. I know guys that have made lots of money over the years fading coaches Norv Turner, Mike McCoy, and Anthony Lynn as short California chalk.



"The truth is, I do like new Bolts head coach Brandon Staley a lot, so this isn't just a straight fade. It's more about taking that explosive Dallas offense with three extra days of rest. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense showed me a lot on opening night in Tampa, and I'll gladly take the full field goal in what should be a coin flip game."

PICK: Cowboys (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

TENNESSEE TITANS @ SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks -5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Titans +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS (8:20 p.m ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Ravens +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I think something was very clear Sunday against the Browns: You can run the ball on the Chiefs. So depending on how Baltimore can expedite all their new personnel in the backfield, I think I'd take the Ravens.

"Cleveland certainly saw something on film as they just kept attacking the right side. The way to beat a great quarterback like Mahomes is to have him become a spectator. He was a spectator for half that football game.

"The Raiders defeating the Ravens, that will create urgency in Baltimore. Baltimore plays a style that is better leading than trailing, and remember, Kansas City starts slow."

PICK: Ravens (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright) at FOX Bet

DETROIT LIONS @ GREEN BAY PACKERS (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Packers -11.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Packers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Lions +380 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

