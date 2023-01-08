National Football League NFL Week 18: League-wide Damar Hamlin tributes, more viral moments 6 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The final day of the 2022 NFL regular season was marked by a continued outpouring of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he recovers after collapsing on the field in a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jay Glazer updates the status of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Jay Glazer brings the latest updates on Damar Hamlin's road to recovery and how the Buffalo Bills reacted to news of Hamlin FaceTiming the team.

Here is how NFL teams across the league — including the Bills in their home game against the New England Patriots — honored Hamlin Sunday, as well as more viral moments from across the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

#LoveForDamar in D.C.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Rams, Seahawks show #LoveForDamar

Seahawks honor Bobby Wanger in return to Seattle

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

J.J. Watt warms up for the final time, showing #LoveForDamar

Watt is set to retire following the Cardinals' game against the 49ers, capping off what will likely be a Hall of Fame career.

Happy 100th birthday, Kittle!

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET)

Jalen Hurts with a message

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen, Bills show love as Hamlin watches from hospital room

When Bills running back Nyheim Hines ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown in a chills-inducing start to the game, Hamlin was one of the first to react.

When Bills tight end Dawson Knox caught a second-quarter touchdown, he looked right at the end-zone camera and flashed three fingers and a heart sign. Hamlin showed the love right back.

Incredible stat about Bills' opening kickoff return

Bills training staff honored at midfield

Hamlin shows love to Tee Higgins, live-tweets Bills game

Damar Hamlin took time to shout out Tee Higgins, the Bengals receiver who collided with him before his collapse. He also loved what he saw from Tre'Davious White on a clutch interception for his fellow Bills defensive back — as well as Hines' second kickoff return touchdown of the game.

Brown gives ball to hero Bills trainer after touchdown catch

Denny Kellington has been hailed as a hero for how he administered CPR to Hamlin while Hamlin lay on the field in Cincinnati, helping save his life. Bills receiver John Brown made sure to give Kellington the football after a long touchdown catch in the third quarter.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

#LoveForDamar from Tyreek Hill, Sauce Gardner, more

Joe Flacco's son… and Tyreek Hill's superfan!

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

#LoveForDamar in the Superdome

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Fournette with a message for Damar

Bucs take the whole boat thing literally

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

#LoveForDamar from Justin Jefferson

Zombie outbreak in Chicago?!?

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Pregame prayer for Damar

Hamlin's high school teammate Rodney Thomas shows love

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

#LoveForDamar in his hometown of Pittsburgh

T.J. Watt, Derek Watt rep brother J.J. before his last NFL game

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Tyler Boyd reps his college teammate

Bengals break out all the celebrations!

Cincinnati is up big over Baltimore early thanks to two interceptions. The Bengals have brought out all the moves for the final game of the regular season — including some shade at a potential home-field advantage coin flip scenario that the Bengals can avoid with a win.

The defense, meanwhile, "rode" a roller coaster and took a quick nap after their turnovers.

COMING UP:

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET)

