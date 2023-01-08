NFL Week 18: League-wide Damar Hamlin tributes, more viral moments
The final day of the 2022 NFL regular season was marked by a continued outpouring of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he recovers after collapsing on the field in a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here is how NFL teams across the league — including the Bills in their home game against the New England Patriots — honored Hamlin Sunday, as well as more viral moments from across the NFL.
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
#LoveForDamar in D.C.
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
Rams, Seahawks show #LoveForDamar
Seahawks honor Bobby Wanger in return to Seattle
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
J.J. Watt warms up for the final time, showing #LoveForDamar
Watt is set to retire following the Cardinals' game against the 49ers, capping off what will likely be a Hall of Fame career.
Happy 100th birthday, Kittle!
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET)
Jalen Hurts with a message
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen, Bills show love as Hamlin watches from hospital room
When Bills running back Nyheim Hines ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown in a chills-inducing start to the game, Hamlin was one of the first to react.
When Bills tight end Dawson Knox caught a second-quarter touchdown, he looked right at the end-zone camera and flashed three fingers and a heart sign. Hamlin showed the love right back.
Incredible stat about Bills' opening kickoff return
Bills training staff honored at midfield
Hamlin shows love to Tee Higgins, live-tweets Bills game
Damar Hamlin took time to shout out Tee Higgins, the Bengals receiver who collided with him before his collapse. He also loved what he saw from Tre'Davious White on a clutch interception for his fellow Bills defensive back — as well as Hines' second kickoff return touchdown of the game.
Brown gives ball to hero Bills trainer after touchdown catch
Denny Kellington has been hailed as a hero for how he administered CPR to Hamlin while Hamlin lay on the field in Cincinnati, helping save his life. Bills receiver John Brown made sure to give Kellington the football after a long touchdown catch in the third quarter.
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
#LoveForDamar from Tyreek Hill, Sauce Gardner, more
Joe Flacco's son… and Tyreek Hill's superfan!
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
#LoveForDamar in the Superdome
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Fournette with a message for Damar
Bucs take the whole boat thing literally
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
#LoveForDamar from Justin Jefferson
Zombie outbreak in Chicago?!?
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
Pregame prayer for Damar
Hamlin's high school teammate Rodney Thomas shows love
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
#LoveForDamar in his hometown of Pittsburgh
T.J. Watt, Derek Watt rep brother J.J. before his last NFL game
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
Tyler Boyd reps his college teammate
Bengals break out all the celebrations!
Cincinnati is up big over Baltimore early thanks to two interceptions. The Bengals have brought out all the moves for the final game of the regular season — including some shade at a potential home-field advantage coin flip scenario that the Bengals can avoid with a win.
The defense, meanwhile, "rode" a roller coaster and took a quick nap after their turnovers.
COMING UP:
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET)