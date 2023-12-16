National Football League NFL Week 15 Blazin' 5: Will Lions, Rams, Bills cover at home? Published Dec. 16, 2023 11:43 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After a successful Week 14 when it came to his NFL picks, Colin Cowherd is back with his best bets for Week 15.

Let's check out his latest Blazin' 5.

Broncos @ Lions (-4.5)

8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, NFL Network

Colin's pick, score prediction: Lions -4.5 (Lions win 28-23)

Colin's thoughts: "Jared Goff [in] the last two years at home has a 105.5 passer rating. [The Lions are] healthier on the O-line, too. The Broncos [have a] bad rushing defense, [they are] not a great defense overall, but are playing better. I just don't like this spot. I think Detroit wins and covers."

Commanders @ Rams (-6.5)

4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Rams -6.5 (Rams win 33-24)

Colin's thoughts: "[In] three straight games, [the Rams have scored] 30-plus points. They should have beaten Baltimore and have back-to-back games without a turnover. Kyren Williams, the running back — only Christian McCaffrey and Tyreek Hill are averaging more yards per game this season."

49ers (-12.5) @ Cardinals

4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Arizona +12.5 (49ers win 28-20)

Colin's thoughts: "I'm not going to give Arizona 12.5 in a divisional game. I'm gonna take the Cardinals here. This is way too many points. [They have] Kyler Murray [and] they don't have a turnover in six games this year. … They don't make a lot of mistakes, they just have limitations. … And Kyler Murray has always given the Niners problems."

Cowboys @ Bills (-1.5)

4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

Colin's pick, score prediction: Bills -1.5 (Bills win 28-24)

Colin's thoughts: "I like the Bills -1.5. They've won two of their last three since they fired their offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. They're 3-1 against NFC teams [and are] still top five in total offense, despite the issues."

Eagles (-3) @ Seahawks

8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ABC/ESPN

Colin's pick, score prediction: Seahawks +3 (Seahawks win 27-26)

Colin's thoughts: "Seattle, the last time we saw them play [with Geno Smith], was against Dallas. They had 334 yards of [passing] offense and looked pretty darn good. … Philadelphia has been out-gained in six straight games, trailed at half in six straight games [and] their defense has played 80-plus snaps in three out of the last four games. It's a defense that has holes and has been on the field way too much."

