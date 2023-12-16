National Football League
NFL Week 15 Blazin' 5: Will Lions, Rams, Bills cover at home?
National Football League

NFL Week 15 Blazin' 5: Will Lions, Rams, Bills cover at home?

Published Dec. 16, 2023 11:43 a.m. ET

After a successful Week 14 when it came to his NFL picks, Colin Cowherd is back with his best bets for Week 15. 

Let's check out his latest Blazin' 5.

Broncos @ Lions (-4.5)
8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, NFL Network 

Colin's pick, score prediction: Lions -4.5 (Lions win 28-23)

ADVERTISEMENT

Colin's thoughts: "Jared Goff [in] the last two years at home has a 105.5 passer rating. [The Lions are] healthier on the O-line, too. The Broncos [have a] bad rushing defense, [they are] not a great defense overall, but are playing better. I just don't like this spot. I think Detroit wins and covers." 

Sun 1:15 AM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Detroit Lions
DET

Commanders @ Rams (-6.5)
4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Rams -6.5 (Rams win 33-24)

Colin's thoughts: "[In] three straight games, [the Rams have scored] 30-plus points. They should have beaten Baltimore and have back-to-back games without a turnover. Kyren Williams, the running back — only Christian McCaffrey and Tyreek Hill are averaging more yards per game this season." 

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

49ers (-12.5) @ Cardinals 
4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Arizona +12.5 (49ers win 28-20)

Colin's thoughts: "I'm not going to give Arizona 12.5 in a divisional game. I'm gonna take the Cardinals here. This is way too many points. [They have] Kyler Murray [and] they don't have a turnover in six games this year. … They don't make a lot of mistakes, they just have limitations. … And Kyler Murray has always given the Niners problems."

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

Blazin' 5: Bills beat Cowboys, Seahawks upset Eagles, Cardinals cover in Week 15

Blazin' 5: Bills beat Cowboys, Seahawks upset Eagles, Cardinals cover in Week 15

Cowboys @ Bills (-1.5)
4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and the FOX Sports app 

Colin's pick, score prediction: Bills -1.5 (Bills win 28-24)

Colin's thoughts: "I like the Bills -1.5. They've won two of their last three since they fired their offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. They're 3-1 against NFC teams [and are] still top five in total offense, despite the issues."

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF

Eagles (-3) @ Seahawks 
8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ABC/ESPN 

Colin's pick, score prediction: Seahawks +3 (Seahawks win 27-26)

Colin's thoughts: "Seattle, the last time we saw them play [with Geno Smith], was against Dallas. They had 334 yards of [passing] offense and looked pretty darn good. … Philadelphia has been out-gained in six straight games, trailed at half in six straight games [and] their defense has played 80-plus snaps in three out of the last four games. It's a defense that has holes and has been on the field way too much."

Tue 1:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL action report: How bettors are wagering on Cowboys-Bills spread, total

NFL action report: How bettors are wagering on Cowboys-Bills spread, total

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes