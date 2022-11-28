National Football League
NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers leading Colts on MNF
National Football League

NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers leading Colts on MNF

17 mins ago

Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football.

Here are the top plays!

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

What an interception!

After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they took the ball back quickly when James Pierre made an athletic interception off Matt Ryan, setting up Pittsburgh at the Indianapolis 38-yard line. The drive stalled, however, and the Steelers were forced to punt.

Sacks on sacks

Yannick Ngakoue came off the edge and charged through to sack Kenny Pickett at the Colts' 38 for his second sack of the drive. This one looks to be a defensive battle. The Colts finished the first quarter with zero yards of offense. 

Off the hook

Matthew Wright's boot from 52 yards out caromed off the right goal post and in, raising the Steelers' lead to 6-0.

Chuck it deep

Pickett threw a deep shot down the sideline and found George Pickens for a 35-yard gain. The acrobatic rookie wideout got both feet down on the ground before tumbling out of bounds.

A walk in the park

Najee Harris capitalized on the big play by rushing through the Colts defense and into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game, making it 13-0.

Unstoppable

Benny Snell Jr. rushed straight up the middle of the field for a strong 16-yard gain, setting up another field goal before halftime. The Steelers lead 16-3.

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more from Week 12 of the NFL:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Eagles pass Chiefs for No. 1 spot in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
National Football League

Eagles pass Chiefs for No. 1 spot in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams

1 hour ago
Has Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence arrived as a franchise QB?
National Football League

Has Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence arrived as a franchise QB?

1 hour ago
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) out 6-8 weeks
National Football League

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) out 6-8 weeks

2 hours ago
Mike White, Jordan Love take flight; Bucs, Ravens falter: NFL notes and analysis
National Football League

Mike White, Jordan Love take flight; Bucs, Ravens falter: NFL notes and analysis

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 13: Early lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 13: Early lines for every game

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes