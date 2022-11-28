National Football League NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers leading Colts on MNF 17 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football.

Here are the top plays!

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

What an interception!

After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they took the ball back quickly when James Pierre made an athletic interception off Matt Ryan, setting up Pittsburgh at the Indianapolis 38-yard line. The drive stalled, however, and the Steelers were forced to punt.

Sacks on sacks

Yannick Ngakoue came off the edge and charged through to sack Kenny Pickett at the Colts' 38 for his second sack of the drive. This one looks to be a defensive battle. The Colts finished the first quarter with zero yards of offense.

Off the hook

Matthew Wright's boot from 52 yards out caromed off the right goal post and in, raising the Steelers' lead to 6-0.

Chuck it deep

Pickett threw a deep shot down the sideline and found George Pickens for a 35-yard gain. The acrobatic rookie wideout got both feet down on the ground before tumbling out of bounds.

A walk in the park

Najee Harris capitalized on the big play by rushing through the Colts defense and into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game, making it 13-0.

Unstoppable

Benny Snell Jr. rushed straight up the middle of the field for a strong 16-yard gain, setting up another field goal before halftime. The Steelers lead 16-3.

