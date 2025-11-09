NFL Week 10 Team of the Week: Jonathan Taylor Headlines Sunday's Best

Each week, we offer up the very best of the NFL on a given Sunday, kind of like the fantasy football team you wished you had.

All year, we’ve picked one quarterback, two running backs, two receivers and a tight end – OK, this is sounding a lot like a super-hindsight fantasy football team – but now we’re expanding! We’re recognizing an entire offensive line, a few select defensive stars and even a special-teams standout of the week. It’s more work, but you’re worth it.

Let’s dive into Week 10.

QB Matthew Stafford, Rams

Stafford had this spot last week until Sam Darnold delivered a perfect half to open the Seahawks’ Sunday night win over the Commanders, but nobody’s taking this week away from Stafford, with four touchdown passes in the Rams’ division win over San Francisco.

Stafford is on a bit of a heater. In wins over the 49ers, Saints and Jaguars, he has 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions. For the season, he has 25 touchdowns to just two picks, and he’s the odds-on favorite for league MVP, as well.

Matthew Stafford connects with Puka Nacua for 22-yard TD, extending Rams' lead over 49ers | NFL Highlights

RB Jonathan Taylor, Colts

We could keep Taylor’s name in the template for this weekly file, just to save a little time.

It’s a no-brainer this week – 244 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime and another 42 receiving yards. Just a monster game – 32 carries is the most for any NFL player since … Taylor in Week 18 last year.

He’s on course for nearly 2,000 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. Are we ready to give a non-quarterback the MVP again?

RB De’Von Achane, Dolphins

Another huge game, this coming in an upset of the Bills, no less. Achane rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns and added 51 receiving yards, as well.

Achane is fourth in the NFL with 780 rushing yards while averaging 5.5 per carry. Miami has somehow won two of three and its next three are the Commanders, Saints and Jets, which is not great if you’re pulling for draft position.

Props to Patriots rookie TreVeyon Henderson, who had a week that usually gets you this spot.

WR Chris Olave, Saints

New Orleans is another team we really didn’t expect to make an appearance here.

It was a down week for receivers, but Olave had a 62-yard touchdown from rookie Tyler Shough in a road win over the Panthers. He finished with 104 yards in his first game since New Orleans traded Rashid Shaheed to Seattle.

There’s precious little else at receiver for the Saints, but if Olave can still get open like he did Sunday, they too can get a few more wins that will spoil their draft position.

Tyler Shough connects with Chris Olave on 62-yard TD pass, giving Saints lead over Panthers | NFL Highlights

WR Jameson Williams, Lions

Detroit’s offense continues to perform at astounding levels, and Williams deserves a spot here with six catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. Few NFL players can casually drop 20 yards a catch, but he came in averaging 16.9, and this year’s right in line with last year’s 17.3, which is really hard to pull off with the volume of targets he gets.

If Stafford doesn’t have the week he had, Jared Goff probably makes this list as the quarterback.

TE Trey McBride, Cardinals

For a moment, it looked like we might have two Saints in here with Juwan Johnson going for 92 yards and a score in their win. McBride kept catching passes in Arizona’s lopsided loss to Seattle, though, so we had to switch over to him. He finished with 127 yards and a touchdown, continuing his role as the No. 1 passing target regardless of who’s at quarterback for the Cardinals.

OL: Detroit Lions

It was tempting to give this first nod to the Colts, who rushed for 323 yards, but they also gave up seven sacks, so no. The Lions, however, were near-perfect as a line – 226 rushing yards, 546 yards of total offense, and not only zero sacks but zero tackles for loss, in 68 offensive plays.

Jahmyr Gibbs rushes for 44-yard TD to extend Lions' lead over Commanders | NFL Highlights

DL DeMarcus Lawrence, Seahawks

Two defensive touchdowns! We’re setting the bar high in the first week of expanding to include defense here.

Lawrence returned two fumbles — for 34 and 22 yards, respectively — for touchdowns in the first half as Seattle pulled away to an easy win over Arizona. That’s as many touchdowns in one half as he’d totaled in his 154-game NFL career, including playoffs. Yeah, that’ll make the cut.

DL Will McDonald, Jets

Four sacks in a Jets win? What in the name of Mark Gastineau?

McDonald had three sacks all season before getting to Cleveland rookie Dillon Gabriel four times in Sunday’s win. For perspective, he took away 32 yards from Cleveland’s passing total, and Jets quarterback Justin Fields added a net 42 passing yards for the entire game.

We’d be remiss to not mention Houston’s Danielle Hunter, who had 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the Texans’ wild comeback win over the Jaguars.

LB Tyrice Knight, Seahawks

Both fumbles that Lawrence returned for touchdowns were forced by Knight on sacks of Jacoby Brissett. The second-year linebacker didn’t have a sack this year before today and hadn’t forced a fumble in his NFL career.

Seattle’s defense will start getting more attention, and Knight is an emerging playmaker in the middle of that unit.

Tyrice Knight (No. 48) had a career day with two forced fumbles that led to touchdowns. (Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Secondary: Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Bears

CJGJ! He’s on his third team of 2025, bouncing from the Texans to (briefly) the Ravens to now the Bears, but he stepped up huge Sunday, registering nine tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in their win over the Giants.

Gardner-Johnson also had a sack among six tackles in the Bears’ win over the Bengals last week, so maybe he’s found himself a new home in Chicago.

Special Teams: Kene Nwangwu, Jets

Sunday featured three touchdowns on returns! Shoutout to the Jaguars’ Parker Washington and the Jets’ Isaiah Williams, who had punt return scores Sunday, but we’ll give this week’s nod to Nwangwu, who had a 99-yard kickoff return to spark the Jets’ win against the Browns. It’s the fifth career kickoff-return touchdown for Nwangwu. No other active player has more than two!

