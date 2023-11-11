National Football League NFL Week 10 Blazin' 5: Can Jaguars upset 49ers? Can Broncos edge Bills? Published Nov. 11, 2023 11:49 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Entering Week 10 of the NFL season, a lineup of exciting matchups awaits.

Colin Cowherd, on Friday, shared his favorite picks for the upcoming weekend.

Blazin' 5: Jags upset 49ers, Cowboys embarrass Giants in Colin's Week 10 picks

Let's take a closer look.

San Francisco 49ers (-3) @ Jacksonville Jaguars

1 p.m. ET, FOX

Colin's pick, score prediction: Jaguars +3 (Jaguars win 27-24)

Colin's thoughts: "Can we all just admit Jacksonville is good? They're at home, off a bye, +3. I'm going to take them. They're 2-0 against the weaker NFC this year. Trevor Lawrence is 3-1 against teams with winning records. This is not Dallas fools' gold. In the last 17 games, Trevor Lawrence has been everything we were promised out of college: 13-4, 70% completion rate, 100 passer rating, six picks."

Detroit Lions (-3) @ Los Angeles Chargers

4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Lions -3 (Lions win 30-24)

Colin's thoughts: "We're not getting the best number. It was great at -1, but I am still going to take the Lions. I think it's my favorite pick of the week. They're coming off a bye. Offensive coaches off a bye are 3-1 on the road, and their defense, which was the worst in the league, is good this year. They've allowed the fewest big plays in the league. The Chargers don't get big plays anymore. David Montgomery returns and he changes [Detroit's] offense."

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys (-17)

4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Colin's pick score prediction: Cowboys -17 (Cowboys win 40-10)

Colin's thoughts: "I've never done this. I've never taken a 17-point favorite. But the Cowboys outgained the Eagles in Philadelphia by 114 yards. Dak is a great home favorite. They're 10-1 off a loss in the last three years. That's the best in the NFL. I'm taking Dallas. They're also 5-1 against teams under .500."

Washington Commanders @ Seattle Seahawks (-6.5)

4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Colin's pick score prediction: Seahawks -6.5 (Seahawks win 30-20)

Colin's thoughts: "Pretend the Baltimore game didn't exist because Baltimore is 17-1 against the NFC. If you have never played Lamar Jackson, you can't duplicate him in practice. That game doesn't exist. Seattle is really good. They're at home and ticked off. They've been humiliated and won five of their last seven games."

Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills (-7)

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC

Colin's pick score prediction: Broncos +7 (Broncos win 27-26)

Colin's thoughts: "I don't think Buffalo is very good. They've lost too many good defensive players. I am going to take the Broncos. … Extra rest for Sean Payton, four straight games of 100 yards rushing, and playing younger defensive players. They've held opponents under 20 points in three straight games."

