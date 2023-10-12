National Football League NFL trade deadline rumors: Will Kirk Cousins be a target? Will Denver continue selling? Updated Oct. 12, 2023 2:45 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL trade deadline less than three weeks away, some teams are identifiable sellers, while contenders are thinking about shopping for a few missing pieces.

Let's start this week's Cheat Sheet with a couple of questions on deals we might see between now and Oct. 31.

1. If there's one veteran quarterback who could be a trade option at the deadline, who would it be?

Kirk Cousins is the interesting one. The Vikings are essentially on the hook for the remainder of this season, and barring a franchise tag or surprise extension, will get zero back for him (minus a compensatory pick in the third round) unless they trade him in the coming weeks.

Alas, it's not as clean as the NBA or MLB, where veterans in the final seasons of deals are dealt at the deadline all the time.

Kirk Cousins says he's unfazed by trade talk

The Vikings — even without Justin Jefferson in the lineup — do not view their season as done just yet. And Cousins has the always-envied no-trade clause. You also need to identify a team that believes (a) it has a shot at making a run, and (b) Cousins being dropped into the building in October with no training camp still gives them the best chance to do it.

In truth, I haven't heard about a single team legitimately calling or being the aggressor yet. But I'd circle a few things: (1.) If a starter goes down in the coming weeks and the Vikings continue to lose, it might be worth the roll of the dice (or at least a phone call). (2.) If Cleveland's still competitive and Deshaun Watson is still hurt, would the Haslems be bold enough to go all-in on Cousins for the remainder of 2023? I'll mention this — Cousins had some of his best seasons as a pro with Kevin Stefanski as his QB coach and offensive coordinator.

2. What's going on with Denver's roster?

Randy Gregory was traded to San Francisco for 60 cents on the dollar. It sounds like Frank Clark can be had as well, and reports emerged Thursday that the veteran pass rusher will be traded or released.

I don't think Denver's done. Sean Payton's hands aren't 100 percent clean on this, either, by the way. Clark was signed this past offseason for good money, and offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey hasn't necessarily been a home-run signing either. You could certainly question the number.

Are Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton next? Call and find out.

3. The Niners look like the best team in football. The Eagles are the defending NFC champs. Are the Lions the third-best team in the conference?

Yes. The Lions have earned that. Detroit is 4-1 with good wins and comes off an impressive victory over Carolina despite not having Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Cowboys are the head-scratcher this week for me. They're 3-2, but as you look at it now, those three wins that we oohed and aahed over in September came against the Giants, Jets, and Patriots. They also got their clocks cleaned by the Arizona Cardinals. So, are the Cowboys one of the best teams in the NFL? Or just a team that plays in the NFL, like 31 others? Are they at all special?

Monday's game is truly a fork-in-the-road moment for the Cowboys. If they lose to the Chargers — with Troy Aikman on the call, no less — I can imagine a tough Tuesday morning in Frisco, Texas.

Jerry Jones: "Dak can get us to the Super Bowl"

4. Is there any cause for concern over Bryce Young, or is Carolina too much of a mess to evaluate him right now?

Carolina is a huge disappointment. Frank Reich's comments on owner David Tepper are concerning. And not that owner might be meddling, but that the Panthers coach might have been so shocked Tepper is as involved as he is.

I'm a huge Bryce Young fan. I think he's a tremendous talent. I'm not sure what about this offense he is currently running. When 33-year-old Adam Thielen is your first, second and third option, that's not great. And I like Thielen!

The Panthers have the first overall pick at QB, and he's not playing well. They also have one of the most decorated and highly paid offensive coaching staffs in the history of the league. It's time to get it right. And let's not pin this on the kid just yet.

5. Everyone celebrates the 49ers stars. Who's a quiet contributor who might not be getting the love?

Adam Peters needs to be mentioned. His title is assistant general manager, and he's often the guy on the sideline in a nice suit next to John Lynch at the end of those 49ers' wins.

Peters has interviewed for a few GM jobs over the past few years, and he will continue to get more shots. In addition to the many homegrown players San Francisco has on the roster, Peters plays a pivotal role in finding the veteran free agents and practice-squad pickups who round out the Niners roster.

He's universally respected and has played a large role in rebuilding this 49ers team into an absolute juggernaut over the last five to six years.

Peter Schrager is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports and a host of "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network. You can follow him on Twitter at @PSchrags.

