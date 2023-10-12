Denver Broncos expected to move on from pass-rusher Frank Clark
The Denver Broncos are reportedly planning to move on from veteran pass-rusher Frank Clark, according to ESPN.
Just last week, Denver parted ways with another pass-rusher, trading Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers.
Clark, who is in his first season with the Broncos, has appeared in just two game this year due to injury. The former second-round pick out of Michigan spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Seahawks, and then spent four years with the Chiefs.
He has recorded 266 tackles, 59.5 sacks and 15 forced fumbles in his career. Clark was selected to three Pro Bowls in his four seasons in Kansas City and is a two-time Super Bowl champion.
The Broncos travel to Kansas City to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Thursday night.
