National Football League
NFL top-10 rankings: Chiefs stay on top; Ravens, Commanders climb; Rams join
National Football League

NFL top-10 rankings: Chiefs stay on top; Ravens, Commanders climb; Rams join

Published Dec. 30, 2024 8:58 a.m. ET
Bucky Brooks
Bucky Brooks
NFL Analyst

The penultimate week of the regular season featured statement wins by the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Chargers, Eagles, Vikings and Commanders, who are all rounding into form as postseason nightmares for their opponents. 

The Ravens, Commanders and Chargers all move up, while the Steelers move out, opening a spot for the Rams, who have turned a 1-4 start into a 10-win season. They've grinded out wins and have earned their spot on the list. And don't overlook the Packers, who nearly came all the way back against the Vikings.

Here's my top 10 for Week 17 of the 2024 season.

1
Kansas City Chiefs
15-1

Do not look now, but the Chiefs are playing championship-caliber football heading into the tournament. The back-to-back champs are playing superb complementary football, with Patrick Mahomes quietly operating at a high level within a ball-control offense. With 11 pass touchdowns and zero interceptions over his past six games, the two-time MVP is finding his rhythm at the perfect time for the Chiefs to make a run at the three-peat.

ADVERTISEMENT
2
Minnesota Vikings
14-2
3
Buffalo Bills
13-3
4
Detroit Lions
13-2
5
Philadelphia Eagles
13-3
6
Baltimore Ravens
up from 7
11-5
7
Washington Commanders
up from 8
11-5
8
Green Bay Packers
down from 6
11-5
9
Los Angeles Chargers
up from 10
10-6
10
Los Angeles Rams
previously unranked
10-6

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings

2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252024 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes