NFL top-10 rankings: Chiefs stay on top; Ravens, Commanders climb; Rams join

The penultimate week of the regular season featured statement wins by the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Chargers, Eagles, Vikings and Commanders, who are all rounding into form as postseason nightmares for their opponents.

The Ravens, Commanders and Chargers all move up, while the Steelers move out, opening a spot for the Rams, who have turned a 1-4 start into a 10-win season. They've grinded out wins and have earned their spot on the list. And don't overlook the Packers, who nearly came all the way back against the Vikings.

Here's my top 10 for Week 17 of the 2024 season.

Do not look now, but the Chiefs are playing championship-caliber football heading into the tournament. The back-to-back champs are playing superb complementary football, with Patrick Mahomes quietly operating at a high level within a ball-control offense. With 11 pass touchdowns and zero interceptions over his past six games, the two-time MVP is finding his rhythm at the perfect time for the Chiefs to make a run at the three-peat.

Kevin O'Connell is a masterful close-game coach, as evidenced by the Vikings' 26-9 record in one-possession games over the past three seasons. The team won another close one against a division rival, beating the Packers 27-25 on Sunday, giving Minnesota the inside track on the NFC's No. 1 seed. Given their superb execution in close games, the Vikings are built to play playoff football.

The Bills take care of business like a title contender with their dominant dismissals of bottom-feeders. Josh Allen sets the tone with his no-nonsense playmaking style, enabling the offense to roll over overwhelmed opponents. The MVP front-runner totaled three touchdowns against the Jets to become the NFL's first player to reach 40 total TDs, passing and rushing, in five consecutive seasons. With another division title in the bag (Buffalo's fifth AFC East title in a row) and the No. 2 seed on lock, the Bills are well-positioned to make a Super Bowl run.

At the season's start, Detroit's Monday night game against the Niners looked to be a battle for the NFC's No. 1 seed. While the Niners could not hold up their end of the bargain, the Lions are closing in on home-field advantage with an impressive campaign that has showcased their collective talent, versatility and resilience. With a victory setting up a winner-take-all contest in Week 18 against the Vikings, the Lions' ability to lock in and focus could determine whether they secure the coveted top seed next week.

Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised as the Eagles' marquee free-agent signee. As a 2,000-yard rusher with big-play potential, the Pro Bowler puts defensive playcallers in a bind when deciding whether to focus on stopping Philly's running game or an explosive aerial attack with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the perimeter. Given the offense's scoring potential and the defense's shutdown ability, the Eagles can go toe-to-toe with any of the NFC's heavyweights.

The most-feared team in the league is beginning to play like a title contender down the stretch. Lamar Jackson & Co. are cooking on offense, with the two-time MVP teaming with Derrick Henry to give the Ravens an unstoppable rushing attack. As Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely settle into their roles as complementary playmakers on the perimeter, Baltimore's offense could spark a deep postseason run that ends with an appearance in Super Bowl LIX.

Jayden Daniels' heroics have made the Commanders not just fun to watch but one of the most dangerous squads to face in a single-elimination tournament. The rookie sensation has orchestrated four game-winning drives, displaying the poise and playmaking of a 10-year veteran with a Super Bowl pedigree. Though the playoffs are a different animal, Daniels has the ability to put the Commanders on his back and carry them through the postseason tournament.

Despite their youth and inexperience, the Packers will be a tough out in playoffs due to their exceptional talent on both sides of the ball. Though Jordan Love can elevate the squad into title contention with his spectacular skills, he must manage his gunslinging ways to avoid the costly turnovers that could lead to a brief stint in the postseason.

Jim Harbaugh has done it again, with the former NFL quarterback transforming the Chargers into a playoff team after inheriting a sub-.500 squad. Harbaugh's old-school formula (run game + defense + clutch quarterback play = wins) makes the Chargers a nightmare matchup in the playoffs.

Credit Sean McVay for remaking the Rams into a blue-collar squad that relies on a ball-control offense and opportunistic defense to win with a sound complementary football plan. Though Matthew Stafford gives the Rams the ultimate closer in the bullpen, McVay has guided the Rams from a 1-4 start to a 10-win season relying on a keep-away approach that prioritizes winning time of possession and the turnover battle. With Kyren Williams posting his second straight season with 1,000-plus rushing yards and 10-plus touchdowns, the Rams offense can control the game and force opponents out of their comfort zone.

