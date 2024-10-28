National Football League NFL top-10 rankings: Chiefs still on top; Texans, Packers jump; Vikings, Ravens drop Updated Oct. 28, 2024 9:40 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Maryland Miracle won the weekend, with the Commanders topping the Bears in a battle of top draft picks, but it was a pair of losses that shake up my rankings this week. The Vikings and Ravens suffered disappointing defeats, leaving openings for the Texans and Packers to slide up.

The Chiefs and Lions, meanwhile, continue to hold firm to the top spots. And there's something brewing at the bottom of the Top 10, with the Bills and Eagles showing that they could be teams to reckon with in the second half.

Here's my Top 10 for Week 8 of the 2024 season.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week: 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Andy Reid's squad lacks the flash of some of his previous championship teams, but it keeps stacking wins against quality competition. Led by a disruptive defense that creates turnovers and splash plays, the Chiefs can rely on Chris Jones & Co. to make enough game-changing plays to sustain the squad until Patrick Mahomes regains his MVP form. Considering the Chiefs have raced out to a 7-0 start without No. 15 playing his best ball, the rest of the league should pay close attention to how the defending champs are getting it done without relying extensively on the quarterback to make it happen each week.

2. Detroit Lions

Last week: 2

Dan Campbell's team specializes in punching opponents in the mouth behind a dominant offensive line and destructive defensive front. Though Detroit's dynamic skill players routinely grab the headlines, the blue-collar frontline players set the tone for a team built on grit and toughness. With the Lions' trench play capable of masking some inconsistencies on the perimeter, the NFC's top team looks like a formidable title contender.

3. Houston Texans

Last week: 7

Joe Mixon's re-emergence as a high-end back has elevated an offense sputtering without Nico Collins in the lineup. Mixon has four 100-yard games in five starts, flashing the strength, power and explosiveness that earned him Pro Bowl honors in 2021. As the Texans rely on a balanced offense to take the load off C.J. Stroud and complement an opportunistic defensive unit that suffocates opponents, Mixon's production as the No. 1 back is critical to the team's strong start.

4. Green Bay Packers

Last week: 6

Malik Willis does not look like the same QB prospect who flamed out in Tennessee as a third-round pick. The third-year pro filled in admirably for Jordan Love (groin injury) as an emergency sub in Week 8 with a strong second-half culminating in a game-winning drive. Given the Packers' turnover-obsessed defense and adaptable offense, Matt LaFleur has a team that can win in various ways.

5. Washington Commanders

Last week: 5

The legend of Jayden Daniels continues to grow, with the Hail Mary cementing his superhero status. The dynamic dual-threat can single-handedly carry the Commanders to a win with or without his supporting cast playing up to par. As Dan Quinn continues to tweak the defensive lineup and tactics to maximize his personnel, the Commanders can rest easy knowing No. 5 can throw on his cape and rescue them from any situation.

6. Minnesota Vikings

Last week: 3

Back-to-back losses have led to some concerns over the Vikings' ultra-aggressive pressure tactics. The defense has given up too many big plays in crucial moments due to blown assignments or misaligned defenders. Though DC Brian Flores has dialed back the pressure to balance out his approach, the defense needs to get back on track before the rest of the division leaves the Vikings in the dust.

7. Baltimore Ravens

Last week: 4

A disappointing loss to a bitter division rival raises concerns over Baltimore's defensive performance. The secondary is surrendering big plays at an alarming rate, with the pass rush unable to mask the inconsistent coverage. Though John Harbaugh has made some lineup changes and added a mentor to help DC Zachary Orr fix the problems, the Ravens defense could keep them from challenging the heavyweights in the AFC.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week: 8

A win over the New York Giants on Monday night would keep the Steelers in the hunt as a dark-horse contender. As Russell Wilson gets more comfortable running the offense as the new QB1, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith could expand the playbook to add more diversity to a unit that has relied on a ground-and-pound approach in the first half of the season.

9. Buffalo Bills

Last week: 9

Don't look now, but the Bills are becoming the juggernaut that some envisioned when Josh Allen stepped onto the scene. The MVP candidate challenges defenses with his unique talents as a dual-threat playmaker on the perimeter. Whether throwing lasers to an unheralded cast of pass-catchers or rumbling between the tackles on designed QB runs, the 6-foot-5, 237-pounder is an unstoppable force with the ball in his hands.

10. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week: Not in Top 10

It has taken the Eagles a little longer than expected to find their identity, but the Jalen Hurts-Saquon Barkley combination has helped the team get back to its roots as a grind-it-out squad with big-play potential. The duo's physicality and dominance as runners set the tone for an offense at its best when pushing opponents around at the point of attack. With the defense rounding into form under Vic Fangio, the Eagles again look like a potential title contender.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share