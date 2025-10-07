National Football League
NFL Suspends Odell Beckham Jr., Free-Agent WR Accepts 6-Game Penalty
Updated Oct. 7, 2025 6:40 p.m. ET

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. accepted a six-game suspension from the NFL after he reportedly failed a performance-enhancing drug test last year, he said on the Pivot podcast Tuesday.

Beckham will not be eligible to play until Week 12, the NFL told The Associated Press.

Beckham, 32, said on the podcast he never knowingly took performance-enhancing drugs. He played nine games with the Miami Dolphins last season, catching nine passes for 55 yards, both of which were career-lows by a wide margin.

Despite the news, the 10-year NFL veteran said he hopes to continue his career this season. Beckham, a first-round pick in the 2014 draft, posted 1,000-yard seasons four of his first five years in the league with the New York Giants.

He was traded to the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2019 season, and then dealt to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season. Beckham won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021, but tore his ACL in the victory.

Over his career, Beckham has 575 catches for 7,987 yards, the latter of which ranks 119th all-time in NFL history.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

