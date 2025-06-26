NFL Suspends Former Ravens K Justin Tucker 10 Games Amid Misconduct Allegations
The NFL has suspended former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for 10 games without pay for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.
Tucker's suspension, which stems from allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced in January, will go into effect on August 26, but he's still able to serve the suspension if a team doesn't sign him.
"We are disappointed with the NFL’s decision. Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. He stands by his previous statements," Tucker's agent, Rob Roche, said in a statement, according to NFL Media. "In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter.
"The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend."
Baltimore released Tucker, who previously spent his entire 13-year career with the Ravens (2012-24) and was part of their Super Bowl XLVII triumph, in May. He'll be eligible for reinstatement on November 11.
The 35-year-old kicker is a five-time All-Pro who connected on a career-low 73.3% of his field goal attempts (22 of 30) last season.
