Everything we know about the 2025 NFL schedule

The full 2025 NFL schedule will be announced on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, followed by every franchise's social media team producing their best content of the year. Until then, select matchups are being revealed early.

As usual, the first game of the season will feature the reigning Super Bowl winners. This year, it'll also showcase one of the fiercest rivalries in the league.

That said, here's everything we know about the 2025 schedule.

Eagles-Cowboys clash kicks off the season

The Philadelphia Eagles will open the season at home on Sept. 4 against their biggest division rival, the Dallas Cowboys. The Thursday Night Football game will be the first in NBC's package of primarily Sunday night games. Last year, Philadelphia swept the season series against Dallas.

Black Friday is back this year with Eagles vs. Bears

For the third consecutive year, the NFL will follow its loaded Thanksgiving Day slate with a Black Friday game. The Eagles will host Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears on Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. ET.

The Bears had an eventful Black Friday matchup last season, firing then-head coach Matt Eberflus after a loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Less than two months later, Chicago hired Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as its new coach.

FOX will air a Saturday twin bill in Week 16

All eyes will be on the Eagles and Bears again in Week 16 when they take part in a doubleheader on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Both games will pit division foes against each other. Philadelphia will visit the Washington Commanders in a rematch of last year's NFC title bout, while Chicago will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Solider Field. It'll be one of 11 doubleheaders airing on FOX this year, the most of any network.

Chiefs headline Christmas Day tripleheader

It has become an annual tradition for the Kansas City Chiefs to play on Christmas Day. For the third consecutive year, the Chiefs will be on the field on Dec. 25. They were the home team in 2023 against the Las Vegas Raiders and the away team in 2024 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They'll be back in Arrowhead Stadium this year, playing host to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. The other two Christmas Day games have yet to be announced.

Another Saturday game will be held in Week 17

On Dec. 27, the "Peacock Exclusive Holiday" will spotlight two teams in prime time. That Week 17 matchup hasn't been determined and won't be for a while, though. It'll depend on what the playoff picture looks like at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

