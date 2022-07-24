National Football League NFL PUP list: Tre'Davious White, David Bakhtiari among starters sidelined 10 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the 2022 NFL season right around the corner, training camps are beginning throughout the league, but not every team is practicing at full strength.

Teams have started to reveal which of their players have been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, a designation for those unable to practice because of injuries suffered prior to camp.

Players who land on the PUP list can be activated at any time over the coming weeks, but if they remain sidelined once 53-man rosters are finalized on Aug. 30, they are required to miss at least four games.

Here's a look at the most notable players opening training camp on the PUP list, by team:

ATLANTA FALCONS

Deion Jones, LB (shoulder)

The six-year veteran linebacker and former Pro Bowler, who reportedly underwent a shoulder procedure this offseason, accounted for 123 total tackles (73 solo), six passes defensed and two sacks last season.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

J.K. Dobbins, RB (knee)

Dobbins suffered a torn ACL in Baltimore's final preseason game last summer, which kept him out the entire 2021 season. He rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns during his 2020 rookie campaign.

Gus Edwards, RB (knee)

Edwards also fell victim to a season-ending ACL tear that sidelined him all of last season. He accounted for 723 rushing yards and six scores during the 2020 season.

Marcus Peters, CB (knee)

The former All-Pro cornerback missed the entire 2021 season after tearing his ACL in practice on Sept. 9, 2021, the same session in which Baltimore also lost Edwards to the same injury.

Ronnie Stanley, LT (ankle)

The All-Pro played just one game in 2021 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury last October. The 28-year-old tackle is in the middle of a five-year, $112.8 million deal with Baltimore.

Tyus Bowser, OLB (Achilles)

Bowser underwent surgery in January to repair a torn Achilles suffered in the Ravens' 2021 season finale.

BUFFALO BILLS

Tre'Davious White, CB (knee)

The star cornerback will begin camp on the PUP list, as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered on Thanksgiving Day last season.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Alex Cappa, G (core)

Cappa, who is entering his fifth year in the league, signed a four-year, $35 million deal with Cincinnati in May. He previously spent four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , appearing in 52 games (46 starts).

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Robert Tonyan, TE (knee)

Tonyan is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 8 of last season. He reeled in 18 catches for 204 yards and two scores last season. The 28-year-old re-signed with the Packers on a one-year deal in March.

David Bakhtiari, OT (knee)

The five-time All-Pro tackle was expected to be available for the start of camp but has apparently experienced a setback in his rehab. Bakhtiari, who's spent the entirety of his nine-year NFL career with the Packers, has been sidelined since tearing his ACL late in the 2020 season.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Darius Leonard, LB (back)

The Colts All-Pro linebacker has been placed on the PUP list after undergoing back surgery in June, sidelining him for training camp. Leonard recorded 75 tackles and four interceptions last season for Indianapolis.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Jalen Ramsey, CB (shoulder)

Ramsey underwent offseason shoulder surgery to repair an AC joint injury he played through last season. Although the Rams had originally planned to put him on the PUP list, they changed their minds, clearing him for "above the neck drills." He intercepted four passes for 41 yards and defended 16 passes last season. The three-time All-Pro cornerback inked a $105 million contract with the Rams before the 2020 season.

Travin Howard, LB (groin)

The 26-year-old Howard appeared in 12 regular-season games for the Rams last season. He also appeared in all four playoff games (two starts) during L.A.'s championship run, delivering 10 total tackles (four solo), three passes defensed, one tackle for loss and an interception in the NFC Championship Game.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Byron Jones, CB (ankle)

The 29-year-old cornerback, who is entering his third season with Miami, is in the midst of a five-year, $82.5 million contract he signed with the Dolphins in March 2020. Last season, he started in 16 games and tallied 58 tackles, 10 pass breakups and a forced fumble. Jones had ankle surgery this offseason.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

James White, RB (hip)

Veteran running back White is recovering from a hip injury sustained early last season that caused him to spend the remainder of the 2021 campaign on injured reserve. The 30-year-old signed a two-year, $5 million extension this offseason after rushing 10 times for 38 yards across three games last season.

David Andrews, C (shoulder)

The veteran blocker is recuperating from shoulder surgery he underwent earlier this year. Andrews, 30, missed four games in the 2020 season but played through the injury last year, starting all 17 games.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Michael Thomas, WR (ankle)

The All-Pro receiver missed nine games in 2020 and the entire 2021 season due to a high-ankle sprain. The 2019 Offensive Player of the Year caught 40 receptions for 438 yards in seven games (five starts) in 2020.

Marcus Davenport, DE (shoulder, finger)

The former first-round draft pick missed five games in 2020 and six games in 2021 due to persistent right shoulder issues, which were addressed with surgery this year. He also had part of his pinky finger amputated.

NEW YORK JETS

C.J. Uzomah, TE (undisclosed)

Uzomah, who signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets this offseason, got injured during OTAs. The former Bengals starter previously tore his right Achilles tendon in Week 2 of last season, which landed him on injured reserve and cost him the rest of the season.

Mekhi Becton, OT (knee)

Becton — the 11th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft — is reportedly battling cartilage damage in his knee. The 23-year-old missed all but one game in 2021 after starting 13 of 14 games in his rookie season in 2020.

Carl Lawson, DE (leg)

The former Bengals standout missed the entire 2021 season with a torn Achilles. Lawson, 27, has yet to play for the Jets after signing a three-year, $45 million deal with the team as a free agent in March 2021.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Chase Young, DE (knee)

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told ESPN that Young will "more than likely" start training camp on the PUP list after tearing his ACL last November. He failed to make a big impact in the nine games he appeared in last season prior to his injury. Chase was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 after recording 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown, in his debut season.

Stay tuned for updates.

