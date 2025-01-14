National Football League NFL playoff team rankings: Ravens, Rams, Texans move up after wild-card round Published Jan. 14, 2025 9:48 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the wild-card round in the books, the top seeds mostly held serve. The Commanders provided the only upset, at least according to playoff seeding, by beating the NFC South champion Bucs.

Now the big dogs come to eat, with the Chiefs and Lions returning to action after an extended rest. But the top matchup of the divisional round has to be the Ravens vs. the Bills, featuring two MVP candidates looking to put on a show.

To kick off the divisional round, here's my ranking of the eight teams still alive in the NFL playoffs.

The defending back-to-back champs enter the playoffs rested and ready to make a run at a three-peat. While naysayers have suggested the Chiefs are vulnerable due to a pedestrian offense that lacks pop, Patrick Mahomes appeared to find his rhythm before the sabbatical. Given his 12-2 playoff record at home and Andy Reid's impeccable post-bye record (21-4 regular season), the Chiefs are a shoo-in to reach the AFC Championship Game with a squad that has mastered the art of winning close games.

The Lions have answered the bell this season as a gritty squad with the personnel and attitude that enable them to win with force or finesse. The high-flying offense masks its blue-collar approach with a dizzying array of tricks and gadgets that keep defenders guessing for 60 minutes. Defensively, the Lions' ultra-aggressive approach with man coverage on the perimeter is risky, but the unit's overwhelming physicality makes most opponents wilt under pressure.

3 Baltimore Ravens up from 5 12-5

The time is now for the Ravens, with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry forming an unstoppable duo in the backfield. The two-time MVP and the two-time NFL rushing champ keep opponents guessing with their flawless execution of a power-read scheme that tests the discipline and physicality of the defense. Though the potential absence of receiver Zay Flowers impacts the passing game, the Ravens' dynamic ground-and-pound approach is good enough to get the job done in the playoffs.

4 Buffalo Bills down from 3 13-4

Buffalo's workmanlike approach resulted in a lopsided win over Denver in the wild-card game, but the Bills will need their blue-chip players to step up to reach the championship round. Though Josh Allen has carried this team as an MVP front-runner, he will need James Cook and others to shoulder some of the workload against the heavyweights in the postseason. If the perennial Pro Bowler can get strong contributions from his supporting cast and defense, the Bills can outwork and outlast their opponents in a tournament decided by clutch plays.

5 Philadelphia Eagles up from 6 14-3

Despite fielding one of the most talented rosters in the playoffs, the jury is still out on whether the Eagles possess the emotional maturity to get it done. From their head coach to their enigmatic pass-catchers to their temperamental defensive backfield, the Eagles must keep their emotions in check to advance beyond the divisional round. Philadelphia must get better play from Jalen Hurts to counter the loaded boxes opponents will utilize to minimize Saquon Barkley's impact as a runner. Without an effective passing game, the Eagles could falter against an opponent with the firepower to turn a playoff game into a track meet.

6 Los Angeles Rams up from 9 10-7

Sean McVay is a masterful strategist with a talented team that can make his X's and O's come to life. Matthew Stafford can checkmate opponents through the air with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua or hand the ball to Kyren Williams to exploit the umbrella coverage and light boxes designed to slow the aerial assault. Defensively, the Rams' young playmakers on the frontline (Jared Verse and Kobie Turner) enable the secondary to "hit, run and cover" in a simplistic scheme that reflects the hustle-hard mentality of the squad. With the Rams peaking at the right time, the football world should pay close attention to the NFC West champs as a dark-horse contender.

Jayden Daniels' superstar talent gives the Commanders a puncher's chance against any team in the playoffs. The rookie sensation is an unstoppable playmaker with a unique style that enables him to win with his arm or legs inside or outside the pocket. Though it is hard for a one-man show to knock off a heavyweight in the tournament, Daniels could guide the Commanders past the divisional round with a jaw-dropping performance showcasing his dynamic dual-threat skills.

8 Houston Texans up from 12 10-7

H-town may have found its mojo in the wild-card round with a stellar performance that showcased its potential as a title contender. While the defense is capable of creating chaos with a pair of pass rushers (Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter) and a ball-hawking secondary thriving under DeMeco Ryans' direction, the Texans' Super Bowl hopes hinge on QB C.J. Stroud's performance. If the second-year pro continues to cook from the pocket with Nico Collins as his top target, the Texans could shock the football world with an extended stay in the postseason.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .

