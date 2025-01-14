National Football League
NFL playoff team rankings: Ravens, Rams, Texans move up after wild-card round
Published Jan. 14, 2025 9:48 a.m. ET
Bucky Brooks
NFL Analyst

With the wild-card round in the books, the top seeds mostly held serve. The Commanders provided the only upset, at least according to playoff seeding, by beating the NFC South champion Bucs

Now the big dogs come to eat, with the Chiefs and Lions returning to action after an extended rest. But the top matchup of the divisional round has to be the Ravens vs. the Bills, featuring two MVP candidates looking to put on a show. 

To kick off the divisional round, here's my ranking of the eight teams still alive in the NFL playoffs.

1
Kansas City Chiefs
15-2

The defending back-to-back champs enter the playoffs rested and ready to make a run at a three-peat. While naysayers have suggested the Chiefs are vulnerable due to a pedestrian offense that lacks pop, Patrick Mahomes appeared to find his rhythm before the sabbatical. Given his 12-2 playoff record at home and Andy Reid's impeccable post-bye record (21-4 regular season), the Chiefs are a shoo-in to reach the AFC Championship Game with a squad that has mastered the art of winning close games.

2
Detroit Lions
15-2
3
Baltimore Ravens
up from 5
12-5
4
Buffalo Bills
down from 3
13-4
5
Philadelphia Eagles
up from 6
14-3
6
Los Angeles Rams
up from 9
10-7
7
Washington Commanders
12-5
8
Houston Texans
up from 12
10-7

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

