National Football League NFL OT Jason Peters retires after 21 seasons, moves on to Seahawks front office Published Feb. 25, 2025 10:04 p.m. ET

Nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro offensive tackle Jason Peters is retiring after 21 NFL seasons and transitioning into a front office role with Seattle, Seahawks GM John Schneider said Tuesday.

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Schneider said Peters will serve as an assistant to Mo Kelly, the Seahawks' vice president of player affairs. The 43-year-old Peters spent the past two years in Seattle, where he appeared in eight games in 2023 and spent last season on the practice squad before landing on injured reserve in December.

Peters is best known for the 11 seasons he spent with the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he won the Super Bowl for the 2017 season.

His retirement ends a stellar career for a player who broke into the NFL in 2004 with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas, where he began as a defensive lineman before switching to tight end.

The 6-foot-4, 300-plus-pound Peters began his career as a Bills tight end before converting to play tackle the following offseason. He started 10 games at right tackle in 2005 and won the job the following year over former first-round pick Mike Williams. He took over at left tackle in 2007, when he earned his first of four second-team All-Pro selections.

A contract dispute eventually led to the Bills trading Peters to Philadelphia in the spring of 2009. He spent 12 years with the Eagles, including missing the entire 2012 season with a torn Achilles' tendon.

Peters went on to play the 2021 season in Chicago and the following year in Dallas. Overall, Peters had 221 starts in 248 career games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

