National Football League Seahawks sign 42-year-old veteran lineman Jason Peters to practice squad Published Oct. 1, 2024 5:19 p.m. ET

The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their practice squad on Tuesday, potentially creating the opportunity for him to play in a 20th season.

The 42-year-old spent part of last season with the Seahawks, including two starts after being signed early in the season. If he's elevated to the 53-man roster, Peters would be the oldest active player in the NFL this season.

It will be Peters' 21st season in the league, but he missed all of the 2012 season because of an injury. He's played at least one game in 19 different seasons since his rookie year in 2004 and is one of five offensive linemen to play in at least 19 seasons, joining Lou Groza, Jackie Slater, Ray Brown and Bruce Matthews.

Peters, who went undrafted in 2004, started his career in Buffalo, where he played for five seasons. He then played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009-2020. He also had stints with the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys before joining the Seahawks last year.

For now, Peters signing appears to be a depth addition as Seattle is currently without right tackles Abraham Lucas and George Fant. Stone Forsythe has started the past three games at the position. Peters could also be a candidate for time at guard.

Seattle released defensive tackle Matt Gotel to create the spot for Peters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

