NFL odds: Will the SEC dominate the first round of the NFL Draft?

While college football fans are eager to see where their favorite players will land in the NFL Draft, gamblers might be betting on one particular conference to dominate the day — the SEC.

According to FOX Sports Research, the SEC's 122 players selected in the first round since 2010 are the most by any conference. The ACC, with its 60 first-round picks during that span, comes in a not-so-close second. Based on players' current draft-position odds, the college football conference where "It just means more" will add handsomely to that tally in this year's NFL Draft.

While FOX Bet doesn't have an offering for this particular market, DraftKings (DK) and other sportsbooks have prop bets available on the over/under of players selected from different college conferences in the first round. For the SEC, for example, that number at DK is O/U 10.5.

To break down this number even further, we took a look at FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre's mock draft to figure out if Saturday down South is the best bet for Thursday's Round 1.

JMAC has eight SEC players coming off the board in the first round.

No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars : Travon Walker , EDGE, Georgia

No. 5 New York Giants : Evan Neal , OT, Alabama

No. 6 Carolina Panthers : Charles Cross , OT, Mississippi State

No. 8 Atlanta Falcons : Jameson Williams , WR, Alabama

No. 9 Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos ): Derek Stingley Jr. , CB, LSU

No. 15 Philadelphia Eagles : Jordan Davis , DT, Georgia

No. 22 Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas ): Treylon Burks , WR, Arkansas

No. 25 Buffalo Bills : Kenyon Green , OG, Texas A&M

McIntyre projects that one-fourth of the picks from No. 1 through 32 will come from SEC schools. Yes, the reigning national championship Bulldogs are from that litter, and yes, that conference has claimed 12 titles since the 2006 season. But does that mean that they will own the draft, too?



At FOX Bet, you can also bet on if these studs from the Southeastern Conference will get drafted in the Top 5 or Top 10. For that, here's a glimpse at the draft odds for JMAC's top SEC players.

ODDS TO BE DRAFTED IN THE TOP 5*

Travon Walker: -1250 (bet $10 to win $10.80 total)

Evan Neal: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

ODDS TO BE DRAFTED IN THE TOP 10*

Charles Cross: -455 (bet $10 to win $12.20 total)

Derek Stingley, Jr.: -333 (bet $10 to win $13 total)

Jameson Williams: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

*Odds as of 4/28/2022

Based on the above odds, bookmakers — and McIntyre — are high on the boys from the bottom of the map. Now, let's look at the odds for the last three SEC players in McIntyre's mock draft.

ODDS TO BE DRAFTED IN THE FIRST ROUND*

Jordan Davis: -2500 (bet $10 to win $10.40 total)

Treylon Burks: -667 (bet $10 to win $11.50 total)

Kenyon Green: -303 (bet $10 to win $13.30 total)

*Odds as of 4/28/2022

From Georgia's Davis to Texas A&M's Green, you see above that the three SEC stars rounding out his projected first-round picks are favored to get selected before the clock strikes midnight on the first round.

Brace yourselves. If history has anything to say about how tonight will go, the inevitable "SEC, SEC" chants will be audible all the way from Vegas as each athlete from that conference joins the commissioner on stage.

