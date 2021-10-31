National Football League NFL odds Week 9: Opening lines for every game 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We're almost officially halfway through the NFL season, as Week 9 is just around the corner!

Here is everything you need to know about the lines and NFL odds for Week 9 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under for every game ( with all NFL odds via FOX Bet ).

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the all-new " NFL Odds " section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

Teams with byes for Week 9: Detroit Lions , Seattle Seahawks , Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Washington Football Team

New York Jets @ Indianapolis Colts (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

Point spread: Colts -10.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Colts -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Jets +380 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Minnesota Vikings @ Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Ravens -5.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Vikings +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

New England Patriots @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17 total); Panthers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Denver Broncos @ Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Lines not yet live

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -2.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17 total); Browns +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Buffalo Bills @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bills -13.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Bills -700 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.43 total); Jaguars +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Dolphins -7 (Dolphins -7 favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Texans +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Saints -5 (Saints favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Saints -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Falcons +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -2.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17 total); Giants +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Los Angeles Chargers @ Philadelphia Eagles (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Eagles +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Green Bay Packers @ Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.50 total); Packers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.50 total); 49ers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Rams -6 (Rams favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Rams -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Titans +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chicago Bears @ Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Lines not yet live

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 prize on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, the weekly College Football Saturday contest and, of course, the new "Stack the Cash" Sunday NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.