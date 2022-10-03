National Football League
NFL odds Week 5: Early lines for every game
3 hours ago

Want proof of how competitive the NFL is?

After four weeks, there's just one undefeated team remaining (the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles) and one winless team (the 0-3-1 Houston Texans). That means 30 of the 32 teams are either 3-1, 2-2 or 1-3 (pending the outcome of the Monday Night Football game).

And the only undefeated team against the spread after four weeks? The Atlanta Falcons!

Week 5 offers many great matchups, so let's dive in.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 5 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet). 

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Colts @ Broncos (8:20 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Broncos -3.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Colts +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Denver Broncos
DEN

Are Packers legit contenders with 3-1 start after OT win vs. Patriots? | THE HERD

Are Packers legit contenders with 3-1 start after OT win vs. Patriots? | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd says he 'does not see Green Bay' as a Top 10 team.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Giants vs. Packers @ London (9:30 a.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Packers -7.5 (Packers to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Packers -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Giants +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:30 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Green Bay Packers
GB

Steelers @ Bills (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -14 (Bills favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Bills -909 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.10 total); Steelers +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Buffalo Bills
BUF

Chargers @ Browns (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Browns +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Cleveland Browns
CLE

Bears @ Vikings (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -7 (Vikings favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Bears +225 to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

Lions @ Patriots (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Lions +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
New England Patriots
NE

Seahawks @ Saints (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Saints -5.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Saints -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Seahawks +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
New Orleans Saints
NO

Dolphins @ Jets  (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Jets +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
New York Jets
NYJ

Falcons @ Buccaneers (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -8 (Buccaneers  favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Falcons +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

Titans @ Commanders (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Titans -2.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Titans -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Commanders +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Washington Commanders
WAS

Texans @ Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -7 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Texans +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

49ers @ Panthers (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: 49ers -4.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Panthers +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Carolina Panthers
CAR

Cowboys @ Rams (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Rams -5.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Rams -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Cowboys +175 to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

Eagles @ Cardinals (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -5.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Cardinals +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

Bengals @ Ravens (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Ravens -3 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Bengals +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

MONDAY'S GAME

Raiders @ Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Chiefs -7.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Raiders +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 12:15 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

