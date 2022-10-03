National Football League NFL odds Week 5: Early lines for every game 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Want proof of how competitive the NFL is?

After four weeks, there's just one undefeated team remaining (the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles) and one winless team (the 0-3-1 Houston Texans). That means 30 of the 32 teams are either 3-1, 2-2 or 1-3 (pending the outcome of the Monday Night Football game).

And the only undefeated team against the spread after four weeks? The Atlanta Falcons!

Week 5 offers many great matchups, so let's dive in.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 5 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Colts @ Broncos (8:20 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Broncos -3.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Colts +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Are Packers legit contenders with 3-1 start after OT win vs. Patriots? | THE HERD Colin Cowherd says he 'does not see Green Bay' as a Top 10 team.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Giants vs. Packers @ London (9:30 a.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Packers -7.5 (Packers to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Packers -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Giants +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Steelers @ Bills (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -14 (Bills favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Bills -909 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.10 total); Steelers +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chargers @ Browns (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Browns +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bears @ Vikings (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -7 (Vikings favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Bears +225 to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Lions @ Patriots (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Lions +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Seahawks @ Saints (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Saints -5.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Saints -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Seahawks +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Dolphins @ Jets (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Jets +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Falcons @ Buccaneers (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -8 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Falcons +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Titans @ Commanders (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Titans -2.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Titans -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Commanders +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Texans @ Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -7 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Texans +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

49ers @ Panthers (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: 49ers -4.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Panthers +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Cowboys @ Rams (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Rams -5.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Rams -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Cowboys +175 to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Eagles @ Cardinals (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -5.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Cardinals +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bengals @ Ravens (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Ravens -3 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Bengals +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAME

Raiders @ Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Chiefs -7.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Raiders +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more