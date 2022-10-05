National Football League
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Texans-Jaguars, pick
The Houston Texans (0-3-1) hope to continue their dominance of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) when the NFL teams play Sunday in Florida.

The Texans lead the all-time series 27-13, winning the past eight games since 2018 against their AFC South Division rivals.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Texans-Jaguars game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Texans @ Jaguars (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -7 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Texans +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Houston, somehow, has won eight straight against Jacksonville, including twice by 14+ last year. Trevor Lawrence completed under 57% of his passes in those two meetings last year, with three TDs and three INTs. 

Jacksonville has been adjusted up more than any team in the league this season, but is this young team ready to lay a touchdown to anyone? 

A thought about the 0-3-1 Texans — they’ve faced the easiest schedule in the NFL so far: Colts, Broncos, Bears and Chargers. All of whom rank 10th or worse according to the Football Outsiders DVOA metric through four weeks. Now, they’ll face a Jacksonville team that pummeled the Colts and Chargers, albeit while both were limping a bit. 

But I just don't think Jags should be laying this many points. Divisional game, you kind of have to take the points just on principle, right? 

PICK: Texans (+7 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 7 points (or win outright)

