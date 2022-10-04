National Football League NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Colts-Broncos 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's the battle of the horses when the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) play at the Denver Broncos (2-2) in an AFC showdown on Thursday Night Football.

The all-time series between the two NFL teams is tied 14-14. Both squads feature new quarterbacks this season, Matt Ryan with the Colts and Russell Wilson with the Broncos.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Colts-Broncos game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Colts @ Broncos (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Broncos -3.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Colts +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Colts are 9-3 against the spread (ATS) in their past 12 games against the Broncos.

The Colts are 1-5 ATS in their past six games overall.

The total on the Over/Under (O/U) has gone Under in the Colts' past nine games.

The Broncos are 2-6 ATS in their past eight games.

The total on the O/U has gone Under in 11 of the Broncos' past 15 games.

The total on the O/U has gone Over in 10 of the Broncos' past 14 games against the Colts.

Is Nathaniel Hackett on the hot seat with Broncos slow start? | THE HERD Nathaniel Hackett continues to struggle this season as the Denver Broncos are 2-2.

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

There’s not much to love about this game, but I think the lack of respect for the Indianapolis offense has gone too far. Jonathan Taylor hasn’t cracked 75 yards in his last three games, and conventional wisdom says he’s due for a breakout game. Denver’s run defense is middle-of-the-pack to begin with, and I foresee fatigue being an issue after that unit was on the field for 70 plays on Sunday. If the Colts can shake their red zone woes, 20 points is very attainable.

PICK: Colts team total Over 19.5 points (-118)

