Broncos lose RB Javonte Williams to torn ACL

Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver’s 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the medical results told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday ahead of coach Nathaniel Hackett’s weekly news conference, where he was expected to provide an update on Williams’ injury.

Williams got hurt on the first play of the third quarter Sunday when he took the handoff from Russell Wilson and was tackled behind the line of scrimmage. He didn’t put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field after staying down for an extended time.

Williams went for an MRI on Monday after returning to Denver.

He earned the starting job this season after sharing backfield duties with Melvin Gordon his rookie year in 2021.

Williams had 202 yards on 47 rushes and 76 yards on 16 receptions this season.

Last year, Williams rushed for 903 yards and four touchdowns and caught 43 passes for 316 yards and three scores, making him one of the top running backs in the league coming into his second NFL season.

The Atlanta Falcons must also find a new starting running back after placing Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday with a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith said Patterson had a minor knee procedure.

Patterson will miss at least four games, leaving rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley as the top healthy running backs for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay.

Huntley, called up from the practice squad Saturday, was signed to the 53-man roster Monday. Huntley had 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s 23-20 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Allgeier led the Falcons with 84 yards rushing on 10 carries against the Browns. Patterson had nine carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Entering the weekend, Patterson ranked third in the NFL in rushing after setting career highs in two of the Falcons’ first three games. He ran for 141 yards in a 27-23 win at Seattle on Sept. 25.

Patterson has rushed for 340 yards with three touchdowns through four games. The former wide receiver has four catches for 28 yards.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

