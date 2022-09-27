National Football League
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick

1 hour ago

The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.

Who will come out on top in this NFC South-NFC North matchup taking place across the pond? 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Vikings-Saints game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Week 4 lines, odds

Vikings vs. Saints @ London (9:30. a.m. ET Sunday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Minnesota -2.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Minnesota -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); New Orleans +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:30 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
New Orleans Saints
NO

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

It’s off to London for the first time this season. 

This is typically a wonky game across the pond, and I do believe these offenses will cross the goal line quite a bit. Minnesota and New Orleans have decent defenses, but the playmakers on the other side are difficult to ignore.

Kirk Cousins and Jameis Winston will take plenty of shots down the field to a plethora of wide receivers, and there’s enough speed and talent to get this game into the 50s. Don’t be surprised if one of these gunslingers hurls a touchdown to the other team, either.

Anything under the key number 44 is worth an "Over" bet.

PICK: Over 43.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet 

Are you ready for the NFL season? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every NFL team
National Football League

Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every NFL team

5 mins ago
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bears-Giants
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bears-Giants

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Titans-Colts
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Titans-Colts

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Patriots-Packers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Patriots-Packers

1 hour ago
What a Dak Prescott Week 5 return would mean for Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

What a Dak Prescott Week 5 return would mean for Cowboys

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes