National Football League NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.

Who will come out on top in this NFC South-NFC North matchup taking place across the pond?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Vikings-Saints game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Week 4 lines, odds

Vikings vs. Saints @ London (9:30. a.m. ET Sunday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Minnesota -2.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Minnesota -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); New Orleans +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

It’s off to London for the first time this season.

This is typically a wonky game across the pond, and I do believe these offenses will cross the goal line quite a bit. Minnesota and New Orleans have decent defenses, but the playmakers on the other side are difficult to ignore.

Kirk Cousins and Jameis Winston will take plenty of shots down the field to a plethora of wide receivers, and there’s enough speed and talent to get this game into the 50s. Don’t be surprised if one of these gunslingers hurls a touchdown to the other team, either.

Anything under the key number 44 is worth an "Over" bet.

PICK: Over 43.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Are you ready for the NFL season? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.