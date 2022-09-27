National Football League
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Patriots-Packers
The New England Patriots head to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

New England and Green Bay are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Green Bay improved to 2-1 with a 14-12 defeat of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New England is now 1-2, after losing to the Baltimore Ravens, 37-26.

Who will come out on top in this AFC West-NFC North matchup? 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Patriots-Packers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Patriots @ Packers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Green Bay -10.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Green Bay -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); New England +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick by Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

How many points do the Patriots get with Brian Hoyer?

New England QB1 Mac Jones will miss some time with a high ankle sprain, so the 36-year-old journeyman is the heir apparent as the Patriots roll into Lambeau Field this Sunday against an extremely stingy Packers defense.

Hoyer is a solid backup who is well-liked, but he doesn’t instill much confidence when thrust into a starting role. It’s difficult to envision the Pats generating much offense, and I imagine Bill Belichick wants to play extremely conservatively and punt the ball deep into Green Bay territory all afternoon.

I like Green Bay 24-10 in a snoozer.

PICK: Under 40.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

