NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Jets-Steelers
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Jets-Steelers

39 mins ago

The New York Jets hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

New York and Pittsburgh are both coming off Week 3 losses. New York fell to 1-2 with a 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh is also 1-2, after losing to the Cleveland Browns, 29-17.

Who will come out on top in this AFC East-AFC North matchup? 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Jets-Steelers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Jets @ Steelers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Pittsburgh -3 (Steelers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Jets +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Zach Wilson is slated to make his season debut for the Jets, and he’s lucky he doesn’t have to face T.J. Watt. Which is a good thing since the Jets are going to be on their fourth string left tackle. 

The Steelers are coming off extra rest, but nothing can help their leaky run defense (171 yards permitted to Cleveland). 

The Jets have faced Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Jacoby Brissett, and now they’ll face their weakest QB this season. The line has come down from 3.5 to 3, and you have to wonder if Mitch Trubisky should be favored by a field goal over anyone. The Jets' biggest weakness on defense is at safety; Trubisky’s longest pass this season is 36 yards. Everything is at the line of scrimmage or behind. 

New York steals one on the road, and maybe we even see Kenny Pickett at QB for Pittsburgh.

PICK: Jets (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

