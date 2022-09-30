National Football League NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Chiefs-Buccaneers 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks will take center stage when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

Brady has won the Super Bowl an NFL-record seven times and Mahomes won Super Bowl LIV after the 2019 season.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Chiefs-Buccaneers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Chiefs @ Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -1.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Buccaneers -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Mahomes is 15-13 against the spread (ATS) and 22-6 straight up (SU) as a starter when a road favorite.

The Chiefs are 5-8 ATS and 6-7 SU against the Buccaneers all-time and 1-4 ATS and 1-4 SU since 2000, with the over in the over/under (O/U) hitting in three of those games.

The Chiefs are 0-2 ATS and 1-1 SU against the Buccaneers under Andy Reid since 2013, with the under hitting in both games.

Brady is 11-1 ATS and 9-3 straight up SU as a starter when a home underdog.

The Buccaneers are 5-3-1 ATS and 3-6 SU as home underdogs since 2018, with the under in the O/U hitting five times in nine games.

The Buccaneers are 5-3 ATS and 5-3 SU against AFC West opponents since 2013, with the under in the O/U hitting four times with one push.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Who would have thought a matchup between the best quarterback of all time and the best current quarterback in the league would be about defense? But that's exactly what we will see on Sunday — a low-scoring defensive matchup.

For the Chiefs, we are seeing the effects of having no Tyreek Hill on the roster. It's not that the Chiefs can’t generate explosive passing plays. It's just that Mahomes doesn’t have a receiver he trusts when he breaks the pocket. On third down, he doesn’t have a go-to weapon yet. The Chiefs' offense scored 20 points against both the Chargers and Colts in the last two weeks while looking sluggish at times.

The Bucs' defense is ranked first in defensive DVOA after three weeks, and I fear they will turn the Chiefs into a one-dimensional team by taking away their ability to run. That allows the pass rush to heat up, and just like most quarterbacks, Mahomes will not be as crisp with pressure in his face.

Tampa Bay's offense is ranked 27th in DVOA and has only scored 44 points on offense through three weeks. The Bucs' injuries, along with Mike Evans' single-game suspension, have halted their offensive production. It feels that simple. When you’re down multiple offensive linemen and missing three of your top receiving options, you will score 12 points against a good Packers defense.

Well, the Chiefs' defense might be the most improved single unit this season. They are ranked ninth in efficiency through three weeks. They’ve finally found a pass rush and are so active in the back end with their speed and length. Mike Evans is back for the Bucs, but their offensive line will still feature at least two backups. Is Godwin or Jones back? There are still too many unknowns for the Bucs offense.

I’m taking the under here.

PICK: Under 45.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

