National Football League Eagles, Dolphins jump Bills, Bucs to lead Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

You never know what's going to happen in the NFL, and we're not just talking about the Butt Punt. The Bills and Bucs lost Sunday while the undefeated Eagles and Dolphins, Butt Punt notwithstanding, look like title contenders.

After Week 3, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (3-0)

The most complete team in football has surged to an unbeaten start behind the play of one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league. Jalen Hurts not only has silenced critics with his sensational play, but he has emerged as a legitimate MVP candidate.

Jalen Hurts on his progression with the Eagles Eagles QB Jalen Hurts speaks on his progression with the team, A.J. Brown and coach Nick Sirianni.

2. Miami Dolphins (3-0)

Mike McDaniel has quickly shown the league that he is one of the brightest minds in the game. With wins over Bill Belichick, John Harbaugh and Sean McDermott, the rookie head coach has already earned league-wide respect as a masterful team-builder and tactician.

3. Buffalo Bills (2-1)

Despite dropping a tough one on the road, the Bills look like a championship-caliber squad. Josh Allen & Co. have the potential to light up the scoreboard with their offensive fireworks supported by a stingy defense with a knack for taking the ball away.

Tua leads Dolphins to 3-0 start after defeating Josh Allen, Bills Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins improved to 3-0 with a 21-19 win over the Bills after Josh Allen was unable to spike the ball in the final seconds to set up a potential game-winning field goal. Skip Bayless breaks down the biggest reason Miami pulled off the win.

4. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

The Packers have morphed into a blue-collar squad that specializes in playing old-school football with the defense leading the way. Although Aaron Rodgers will eventually find his groove with a cast of young playmakers on the perimeter, the Packers' talented defense can carry the team until the youngsters find their way.

5. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

If not for a stunning fourth-quarter collapse in Week 2, the Ravens would sit atop the charts despite failing to play their best football. With Lamar Jackson playing like an MVP, it is just a matter of time before the Ravens surge up the charts.

Lamar Jackson makes history Lamar Jackson made history by becoming the first player in the Super Bowl era with at least three passing touchdowns and 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games. Shannon Sharpe reacts to Jackson's play vs. the Patriots.

6. Kansas City Chiefs (2-1)

The Chiefs' lack of discipline and focus are the only things that can derail their chances of making another AFC Championship Game appearance. Andy Reid has to curb some selfish penalties and egotistical plays that will compromise the team's chances of winning down the road.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

The offense remains a work in progress with Tom Brady and OC Byron Leftwich trying to come up with the best approach to consistently move the chains. While the odds suggest that the duo will eventually figure it out, the Buccaneers need to rely on their defense while the offense works through this trial-and-error phase.

Bucs' two-point conversion denied in Packers' 14-12 victory The Packers held on for a 14-12 victory over Tampa Bay as Tom Brady wasn't able to connect with Russell Gage Jr. late in the fourth quarter.

8. Los Angeles Rams (2-1)

The Rams have not played up to their potential, but they have done enough to scratch out a pair of wins and remain atop the NFC West.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)

Back-to-back wins over the Colts and Chargers have the rest of the league buzzing about the Jaguars' defense. With Doug Pederson working his magic on Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars are flying under the radar as an emerging playoff contender.

10. Cleveland Browns (2-1)

Playing without their franchise quarterback, the Browns are leaning into their running game and stout defense to navigate the waters until Deshaun Watson returns.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself" and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.