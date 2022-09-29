National Football League NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Cardinals-Panthers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Arizona Cardinals head to North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

Arizona and Carolina are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Arizona fell to 1-2 with a 20-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Carolina is now 1-2 after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 22-14.

Who will come out on top in this NFC West-NFC South matchup?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Cardinals-Panthers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Week 4 lines, odds

Cardinals @ Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Carolina -1.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Cardinals -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick by FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

This is a gross game. As a road underdog, Kliff Kingsbury is 14-3 against the spread as the Cardinals head coach. Carolina’s head coach Matt Rhule is only 3-10 against the spread when his Panthers are a favorite. Even worse is quarterback Baker Mayfield as the favorite. He’s 33% against the spread, and that’s just brutal. So yea, the trends point towards Arizona, but the Cardinals have played terribly for large parts of this season and are just so untrustworthy as a team. They are poorly coached and often need quarterback Kyler Murray to save the team. That’s not reliable each week.

While Baker Mayfield has not been crisp this season, I do think this weekend he will play well. He must ball out because it appears the Panthers will be without Christian McCaffrey. This means the offense will need to run through the QBs arm. He’s facing a Cardinals defense that has allowed 281 yards passing per game through the first three weeks of the season. The number of 205.5 is too low for what Mayfield will do on Sunday, take the over.

PICK: Baker Mayfield over 205.5 passing yards

Are you ready for the NFL season? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more