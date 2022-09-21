National Football League NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Raiders-Titans 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Two teams that made last year's NFL playoffs enter this Week 3 matchup winless.

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

After heading into halftime of their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals up 20-0, the Raiders only scored 3 more points before losing, 29-23 in overtime. The addition of Davante Adams was supposed to put this team over the top, but Las Vegas still faces the same inconsistency, questionable clock management and lapses in judgment. The Raiders must win this game to keep their playoff hopes alive in the competitive AFC West.

How quickly things change in a year. Last season, the Titans were the top seed in the AFC, this season, they clearly are not. After Monday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Titans are trying to regain some of the mojo that served them well in 2021. Although they have some room for leeway in the AFC South, going 0-3 will test those limits.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective for the Raiders-Titans game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Raiders @ Titans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Las Vegas -1.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Las Vegas -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Tennessee +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: N/A

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Call me crazy, but this feels like an early elimination game in the AFC playoff race. Both teams made the playoffs last year, but both sit 0-2 after choking away games in the fourth quarter — the Raiders at home vs. Arizona and the Titans at home against the Giants in Week 1.

Tennessee is an underdog at home under Mike Vrabel, which is usually a good bet, but can you take this defense to hold up against Davante Adams and Darren Waller? Buffalo's offense scored 34 points in two and a half quarters on Monday, and the starters sat out the fourth. The Raiders could have that kind of success. If Hunter Renfrow doesn't fumble in overtime Sunday, the Raiders are probably 1-1, and this spread is -3.5.

When it comes to Las Vegas, the one thing to watch for is fatigue. The Raiders were on the field for 78 plays against the Cardinals and now travel across the country for a 1 pm kickoff.

The Titans were gashed in Week 1 on the ground by Saquon Barkley, so there's a chance Josh Jacobs gets loose for a big game. And I expect Adams to top his 2-catch, 12-yard performance from last week by the end of the first quarter.

Tennessee has looked woefully inept in all phases of the game through two weeks, and I'm rolling with the chalk here.

PICK: Raiders (-2.5 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to win by more than 2.5 points

