NFL odds Week 3: Early lines for every game

19 mins ago

A showdown between NFL gunslingers Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady — America's Game of the Week on FOX (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) — is the highlight of the Week 3 schedule.

Brady threw for an NFL-best 5,316 yards last year for Tampa Bay, while Rodgers threw the fewest interceptions (four) among starting QBs last season for Green Bay. 

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 3 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Steelers @ Browns (8:20 p.m., Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Browns -4.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Browns -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Steelers +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring over/under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Texans @ Bears (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bears -2.5 (Bears favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Bears -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Texans +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Raiders @ Titans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Raiders -1 (Raiders favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Titans -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chris Broussard makes the case for why the Niners are better with Jimmy G.

Chiefs @ Colts (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Colts +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bills @ Dolphins (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -5 (Bills favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Bills -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Dolphins +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Lions @ Vikings (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -7 (Vikings favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Lions +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Ravens @ Patriots (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Ravens -3 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Patriots +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bengals @ Jets (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: N/A
Moneyline: N/A
Total scoring over/under: N/A

Eagles @ Commanders (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Bengals -4.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Jets +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Saints @ Panthers (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Saints -3 (Saints favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Saints -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Panthers +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Jaguars @ Chargers (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -7 (Chargers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Jaguars +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Rams @ Cardinals (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Rams -4 (Rams favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Rams -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Cardinals +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Falcons @ Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Falcons +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Packers @ Buccaneers (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Packers +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

49ers @ Broncos (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: 49ers -1 (49ers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Broncos -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAME

Cowboys @ Giants (8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)

Point spread: Giants -2.5 (Giants favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Giants -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Cowboys +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

