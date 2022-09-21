National Football League
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts

1 hour ago

The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. 

The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday night. Patrick Mahomes has not missed a beat without Tyreek Hill, as the offense keeps clicking. Already in mid-season form, the only goal now is to remain healthy and fight for the best possible playoff seed. 

But a win here can not be taken for granted, as the Colts were utterly embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, getting shut out 24-0. Indy will come into this one in desperation mode.

Coach Frank Reich had something special going on in Indianapolis early, but it's utterly clear that, like Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan is not the answer at signal caller. Simply put, if the Colts couldn't muster up a single point against the Jags, it will be hard for them to defeat the Chiefs. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective for the Chiefs-Colts game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Chiefs @ Colts (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Kansas City - 6.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Kansas City -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Indianapolis +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Colts have to be the worst team in the NFL through two games. After a tie on the road against the Texans, they were blanked in Jacksonville. As if things could get worse, the 2-0 Chiefs arrive with extra rest, and Patrick Mahomes has never lost a game in a domed stadium. 

It's a scary prospect getting the Chiefs track stars indoors, and the only chance the Colts will have is keeping Mahomes on the sideline with a heavy dose of Jonathan Taylor. With Kansas City's second-leading tackler, linebacker Willie Gay, suspended for four games, there could be chances to exploit the Chiefs on the ground. It's unclear if third-round rookie Leo Chenal will start in his place. 

Be careful betting against teams that were just shutout — teams off a shutout loss are 25-9 against the spread (ATS) the following week over the last seven seasons. 

The injury report will be critical for Indy. Matt Ryan was without his top receiver (Michael Pittman) in Jacksonville, and their best defensive player (Shaq Leonard) has yet to play this season. 

The look-ahead line for this was -3, but after the Colts were shut out, it ballooned to -6.5. It'll touch seven, and there will be buyback on the Colts. 

Side note: Frank Reich might be coaching for his job in this one. 

If you can get -6.5, take it, but it's not a bet for me at -7. KC will be in many teasers, too. 

PICK: Chiefs (-6.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 6.5 points

